Burkland Celebrates Serving More Than 750 Startup Clients

"We use a lot of Burkland's services, including CFO, Accounting, People Operations, Finance Operations, and Payroll. Burkland has been a game-changer for us. They have helped structure our business across the board," said Victor Schwartz, CEO and Co-Founder, Sonara AI.

Startups face many challenges during the first few years of launching and building a business. A strong foundation that supports scalability is critical to avoiding common growing pains, as well as remaining compliant with state and federal regulations. Services such as CFO strategy, bookkeeping, FP&A, tax advice, and People Operations free founders to focus on creating their product or service while ensuring their company remains on track.

"A proper finance strategy is crucial to companies of all sizes," said Steven Lord, co-lead of Burkland's CFO practice. "Especially for startups, getting the right processes and practices in place early is essential and can help founders take advantage of emerging opportunities and changing conditions."

Burkland is focused on helping its clients succeed. Working with venture-backed startups across a broad spectrum of industries, including SaaS, Consumer, Healthcare, and Fintech, Burkland offers experts as well as additional resources. For more information, founders should read "The Smarter Startup" blog, listen to the "Startup Success" podcast, and learn more about fractional services and offerings.

Burkland is a full-service fractional CFO, Accountancy, Tax, and HR provider, serving approximately 750 venture-backed startups across the United States. SaaS, Healthcare, Fintech, and Consumer startups rely on Burkland for smarter finance, accounting, People Operations, and tax guidance to grow with confidence. As a leader in market share in the industry, we pride ourselves on giving startups expertise that makes economic sense for all growth stages, ranging from Pre-Seed to Series C. Our on-demand CFOs, Accountants, People Partners, and Tax Experts give strategic guidance to ease a company's growing pains and provide insight to scale. Learn more at https://burklandassociates.com.

