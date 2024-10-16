Burkland Expands Expert Team with FintechForce Acquisition

"This acquisition is another major step forward for Burkland, and we're excited about the new opportunities it brings for our team, clients, and company," said Jeff Burkland, Burkland CEO & Founder. Post this

Fintech startups encounter many unique obstacles during the first few years of launching and growing a business. FintechForce focuses on managing these obstacles. Their offerings include bespoke CFO services, accounting, tax planning, compliance, HR, and advisory services that help these companies scale efficiently.

"FintechForce has provided Fintech startups with a strong financial foundation since 2008," said Dan Rogers, FintechForce CEO. "Our clients have experienced exceptional success and have grown rapidly in a constantly evolving environment. Our team has always been there to provide Fintechs with targeted, fractional support, and we saw joining Burkland as an opportunity to expand on our vision to build wildly successful Fintech startups."

Burkland experts have worked with startups in different stages and sectors for 20 years. Today, more than 800 venture-backed startups, across multiple industries, are leveraging Burkland's expertise.

Burkland is a full-service fractional CFO, Accountancy, Tax, and HR provider, serving more than 800 venture-backed startups across the United States. SaaS, Healthcare, Fintech, Clean Energy, and Consumer startups rely on Burkland for smarter finance, accounting, People Operations, and tax guidance to grow with confidence. As a leader in market share in the industry, we pride ourselves on giving startups expertise that makes economic sense for all growth stages, ranging from Pre-Seed to Series C. Our on-demand CFOs, Accountants, People Partners, and Tax Experts give strategic guidance to ease a company's growing pains and provide insight to scale. Learn more at https://burklandassociates.com.

