Burkland Launches Burkland for Business to Serve Small and Medium-Sized Businesses

Burkland's SMB offering includes full-scale support across:

Accounting – scalable systems and processes along with trusted financials.

Tax – proactive planning to maximize savings and ensure compliance.

Payroll – streamlined and compliant payroll operations for growing teams.

M&A support – transaction readiness and execution for evolving companies.

In support of this new business, Burkland today launched the Burkland for Business website, a standalone SMB resource hub, to ensure easy access to relevant guidance and services.

"Helping startups succeed has been our passion since 2004," said Jeff Burkland, Founder & CEO. "The new Burkland for Business is a natural next step for us. With this launch, our experts will bring clarity, precision, and reliability to the SMB market, combining operational excellence with strategic foresight to take these businesses wherever they want to go."

With today's launch of Burkland for Business, Burkland deepens its commitment to delivering flexible, impactful financial services specific to the needs of high-growth businesses. Please visit Burkland's dedicated Burkland for Business website for more information and resources.

About Burkland

Burkland is a full-service fractional CFO, Accountancy, Tax, and HR provider, serving more than 800 venture-backed startups across the United States. SaaS, AI, Healthcare, Fintech, Cleantech, and Consumer startups rely on Burkland for smarter finance, accounting, People Operations, and tax guidance to grow with confidence. As a leader in market share in the industry, we pride ourselves on giving startups expertise that makes economic sense for all growth stages, ranging from Pre-Seed to Series C. Our on-demand CFOs, Accountants, People Partners, and Tax Experts give strategic guidance to ease a company's growing pains and provide insight to scale. Learn more at https://burklandassociates.com. Burkland also has launched Burkland for Business, serving the needs of SMBs, with more information available at https://burkland.business/.

