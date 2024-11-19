Burkland Launches Dedicated Expert Team to Support AI Startups

"A founder's focus is on building a solution, so this is precisely where Burkland's fractional support teams can provide much-needed help," said Jeff Burkland, founder and CEO of Burkland. Post this

Due to aspects such as the cutting-edge nature of an AI startup's technology, rapidly evolving industry landscape, and heavy reliance on data and talent, an AI startup faces a unique set of challenges. Needs include the ability to navigate complex revenue recognition since an AI startup can have multiple revenue streams. Also important is an understanding of R&D tax credits and other tax opportunities, as well as how to manage large funding rounds and the associated due diligence.

"As the founder of a startup, there is a lot of pressure on your shoulders all the time," said Burkland client Lin Qiao, Co-Founder & CEO of Fireworks AI, on Burkland's Startup Success podcast. "You're creating something from scratch that doesn't exist. If you have a resource to tap into, it will be great because we're always busy day to day."

Burkland has served as an important resource for startups, from pre-seed through series C, for more than 20 years. Today, approximately 800 venture-backed startups, across multiple industries, are leveraging Burkland's expertise. For more information, founders should read "The Smarter Startup" blog, listen to the "Startup Success" podcast, and learn more about Burkland's fractional services and offerings.

