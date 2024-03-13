Burkland Launches Dedicated Services for Clean Energy Startups

"Many Burkland clients are hard at work innovating in clean energy, and several have already been recipients of government funds," said Emily Felicelli, Burkland Clean Energy/Grant Accounting Division Lead. Post this

"Many Burkland clients are hard at work innovating in clean energy, and several have already been recipients of government funds," said Emily Felicelli, Burkland Clean Energy/Grant Accounting Division Lead. "Startups are researching many exciting new technologies, some of which would have been unthinkable just a few years ago. We're excited to support founders in this space, working on everything from growing food to producing energy to manufacturing goods."

Clients developing clean energy solutions include Yard Stick PBC, working on soil carbon measurement technology, Aether Fuels, innovating in sustainable fuels for aviation and ocean shipping, Agrofocal, working to monitor crops with mountable technology, and Tandem PV, further developing its Perovskite solar panels.

Additional clean energy focus areas for Burkland clients include:

Affordable fusion power, inspired by nature

Low-carbon laser manufacturing

Alternatives for animal proteins

Methane emissions monitoring

Burkland experts work with startups across a spectrum of industries, including SaaS, Healthcare, Consumer, Clean Energy, and Fintech, focusing on helping founders succeed. For more information, founders should read "The Smarter Startup" blog, listen to the "Startup Success" podcast, and learn more about Burkland's Clean Energy & Grant Accounting services.

