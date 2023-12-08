Burna Boy Brings Beats to Bahamas for Inaugural Music Fest Spilligate23

"I'm honored to headline the inaugural Spilligate23 festival in the Bahamas," said global superstar Burna Boy. "I look forward to fusing these diverse island influences into an unforgettable performance celebrating this culture on a global scale..." Post this

"We're spotlighting the soul of the Bahamas islands through Spilligate23 – a groundbreaking music festival experience created here in my home of Nassau," said Mr. Foreign Currency, Managing Director of lead organizers Foreign Currency Promotions. "From savoring authentic Bahamian jerk dishes to adventures like swimming with our world famous swimming pigs, attendees will soak in island life. But make no mistake – with iconic headliner Burna Boy, beloved DJs fueling Caribbean vibes on the turquoise shores, and our culture shaping every aspect, this festival puts the spirit of the Bahamas on full display while writing an electrifying new chapter in our entertainment history."

A partnership between Foreign Currency, Brands Meet World and Signature Productions, "Spilligate23" promises to accelerate Nassau's presence as a beacon for entertainment and tourism innovationTop event sponsors helping bring this unique island experience to life include the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Burns House, Bahamas Resorts, 103.5 The Beat, Caribbean Bottling Company, Hot 91FM, Bahamas Waste Company Limited, Wild Flowers, Sound Crate, and BlueBird Juice. Soundtracked by the islands' hottest DJs and special guest Burna Boy, Spilligate will highlight the natural and cultural riches of the Bahamas for attending international guests and livestream viewers. Additional details of the digital streaming experience will be unveiled in coming weeks.

"I'm honored to headline the inaugural Spilligate23 festival in the Bahamas. This vibrant island culture has produced so many incredible musical styles and rhythms that resonate deeply with me. I look forward to fusing these diverse island influences into an unforgettable performance celebrating this culture on a global scale and what I believe will become an iconic Bahamian festival experience."

A highlight of the festival weekend will be the unveiling of fresh artistic talent through a one-of-a-kind performance opportunity showcasing Bahama's rising stars. For Contest submission details visit www.foreigncurrencypromotions.com.

With scintillating white sand beaches, turquoise waters beckoning adventure, and star-filled skies setting the stage for celebration, Spilligate23 is a landmark event distinctive as the Bahamian people themselves.

A press conference led by lead organizers will be held today, December 8, 2023 at 11AM EST for media partners and attendees. Click on the link to participate.

https://rb.gy/88m02c - Zoom Link

If you are a working outlet and interested in attending please email [email protected] for information on tickets and discounted hotel packages.

For general event inquiries, visit www.foreigncurrencypromotions.com or follow Spilligate23's social media for announcements.

For ticket details, visit www.foreigncurrencypromotions.com or buy in person at the Kendal G. L. Isaacs National Gymnasium Box Office (Nassau only).

For inquiries or more information, contact us via WhatsApp at (242) 805-0390, (242) 809-1242, or email [email protected]

