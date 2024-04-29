Burnie Group and Instabase Unite to Transform Unstructured Data Into Actionable Insights with Generative AI

"Partnering with Instabase opens up a broader spectrum of automation possibilities, enabling our clients to tackle a wider array of use cases with enhanced efficiency and precision." Najeeb Saour, Head of Technology and Automation at Burnie Group Post this

Burnie Group applies artificial intelligence to help clients gain a competitive advantage, access new markets, develop new business models, and transform their business operations. With innovation as one of its core values, Burnie Group is a leader in building artificial intelligence solutions and implementing intelligent automation solutions for clients in industries including telecommunications, banking, and insurance. By partnering with Instabase, Burnie Group can now expand the scope of automation to complex use cases with an accelerated time-to-value from ideation.

"We are proud to add Instabase as a partner to help accelerate our ability to bring AI to clients," says Najeeb Saour, Head of Technology and Automation at Burnie Group. "Instabase stands out as an exceptional tool with its unparalleled capability to extract content from structured, unstructured, and even handwritten data, all without the need for training AI models. This opens up a broader spectrum of automation possibilities, enabling our clients to tackle a wider array of use cases with enhanced efficiency and precision."

"We're thrilled to partner with a market leader, like the Burnie Group, who is constantly challenging the status quo in the industry," said Chris Maertz, Head of Partnerships for Instabase. "Together we are applying the most cutting-edge AI to solve highly complex business use cases across industries, enabling our respective customers to execute on their transformation strategies with far greater speed and efficiency than was previously possible."

About Burnie Group

Burnie Group is an award-winning management consulting firm that partners with clients to drive innovation, increase productivity, and improve the customer and employee experience. We leverage cutting-edge technology and data-driven insights to deliver measurable, transparent, and guaranteed results. Burnie Group specializes in strategy, operations, technology and automation, mergers and acquisitions, people and organization, and customer experience.

About Instabase

Instabase provides a unified platform with artificial intelligence (AI) and workflow automation capabilities that allow organizations to solve their most pressing business challenges at scale. Instabase combines AI breakthroughs with deep industry expertise, and helps institutions embed intelligence into any system or business process to drive transformational outcomes. Today, many of the world's largest financial institutions, insurance companies, governments, and enterprises rely on Instabase to automate their mission-critical business processes end-to-end. The business is backed by leading investors, such as Greylock Partners, NEA, Andreessen Horowitz, Index Ventures, Spark Capital, Tribe Capital, K5, Original Capital, SC Ventures, and Glynn Capital.

