Burnie Group Earns SS&C Blue Prism Gold Capability Provider Certification

Burnie Group, a leading Toronto-based management consulting firm, has received SS&C Blue Prism Gold Capability Provider Certification after completing a rigorous certification process to measure the firm's quality, expertise, and consistency in enabling customer success in intelligent automation.

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Burnie Group, a leading Toronto-based management consulting firm, has received SS&C Blue Prism Gold Capability Provider Certification. The firm completed a rigorous certification process to measure quality, expertise, and consistency in enabling customer success in intelligent automation. The Gold Capability Provider Certification demonstrates Burnie Group is an experienced provider of SS&C Blue Prism intelligent automation capabilities. Burnie Group earned a Silver Capability Provider Certification in November 2020 and holds a Silver Delivery Provider Certification.

"We are honoured to be recognized as an SS&C Blue Prism Gold Capability Provider," said David Burnie, Principal and Founder of Burnie Group. "We are proud of our team and our ongoing client impact."

"This certification is a testament to the strength of our relationships with our clients and the depth of our expertise in intelligent automation," said Najeeb Saour, Head of Technology and Automation at Burnie Group.

"Burnie Group has met all the requirements for achieving Gold Capability Certification, including personnel, support, and specialization," said Linda Dotts, Chief Partner Strategy Officer for SS&C Blue Prism. "I am delighted that Burnie Group is a committed member of our five-star rated partner program and world-class certification program."

Burnie Group is one of SS&C Blue Prism's first North American partners and has won three SS&C Blue Prism Partner Excellence awards. The firm has implemented SS&C Blue Prism solutions for clients in Canada and the U.S. in insurance, banking, telecommunications, and registry services.

About Burnie Group

Burnie Group is an award-winning management consulting firm that helps clients improve their performance by applying innovative strategy, process excellence, and world-class technology. Burnie Group specializes in technology and automation, strategy, and operations, and serves clients in industries including banking, insurance, telecommunications, and private equity. Its programs deliver measurable, transparent, and guaranteed results.

Media Contact:

Courtney Heffernan

Senior Marketing Manager

[email protected]

416-306-8349

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale, and technology.

SOURCE Burnie Group