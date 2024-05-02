Burnout is Still Common Among Employees, Especially Managers and Directors, New Research Shows

Employees with high burnout are less engaged and more likely to job hunt, according to Quantum Workplace research.

OMAHA, Neb., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 37% of employees suffer from high levels of burnout, according to new research by Quantum Workplace, a leading employee success platform and the employee engagement partner for the nationally recognized Best Places to Work Programs. This research highlights a critical issue impacting engagement, performance, and workplace culture.

The original research analyzed burnout rates by employee title, industry, age group and tenure, as well as the impact of burnout and how to best manage it.