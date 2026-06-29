Burns Industrial Equipment earned the 2025 Hyster Dealer of Distinction designation for its Northeast Ohio operations. The distinction marks its first recognition in both its Ohio and Pennsylvania dealer territories, confirming its standing as the best Hyster forklift dealer in Cleveland.

CLEVELAND, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For businesses seeking the best Hyster forklift dealer in Cleveland, Burns Industrial Equipment secured the 2025 Hyster Dealer of Distinction designation from Hyster Company itself, announced March 17, 2026. The award recognized Burns Industrial Equipment for both its Cleveland and Pittsburgh territories, expanding on its 2024 Pittsburgh recognition, making it one of only a handful of Hyster dealers in the country honored across multiple territories.

Why Did Burns Industrial Equipment Earn the 2025 Hyster Dealer of Distinction?

Burns Industrial Equipment earned the Dealer of Distinction honor by building a full-service Northeast Ohio operation over more than a decade with strategic acquisitions and regional investment. In 2013, the company acquired Ohio Materials Handling, and in 2018, it added Equipco. These moves expanded its Macedonia, Ohio, facility into an authorized dealership for both Hyster and Yale equipment.

Today, the company serves warehousing and material-handling customers across Greater Cleveland, Akron, Canton, Youngstown and Lorain with a comprehensive service infrastructure. That includes a 24/7 technician network, Hyster-authorized parts supply and a Hyster forklift rental program serving businesses throughout the region.

The Dealer of Distinction program evaluates dealer performance across six areas of sales, service, parts availability, fleet management, rental support and operator training. These same capabilities determine day-to-day reliability for industrial operations in Northeast Ohio.

Frequently Asked Questions

Discover answers to common questions about finding the best authorized Hyster dealer in Northeast Ohio.

Who is considered one of the best Hyster forklift dealers in Cleveland?

Burns Industrial Equipment holds the 2025 Hyster Dealer of Distinction designation for its Northeast Ohio territory. The Hyster Company awards this honor to dealers that meet rigorous performance standards across sales, service, parts availability, rental support and operator training.

What does the Hyster Dealer of Distinction award recognize?

The Hyster Dealer of Distinction award identifies dealerships that demonstrate exceptional performance across sales, service, parts availability, fleet management, rental support and operator training. Hyster Company awards the distinction to qualifying dealers that meet the manufacturer's defined performance standards.

Does Burns Industrial Equipment serve Northeast Ohio businesses and surrounding markets?

Yes. Burns' Macedonia, Ohio location serves customers across the region, including Akron, Canton, Youngstown and Lorain. It maintains a 24/7 service technician network and a full supply of Hyster-authorized parts and maintenance resources.

About Burns Industrial Equipment

Burns Industrial Equipment is an authorized Hyster and Yale dealer serving Northeast Ohio and western Pennsylvania. Following its 2013 acquisition of Ohio Materials Handling and its 2018 acquisition of Equipco, the company operates a full-service dealership in Macedonia, Ohio. The provider focuses on forklift sales, service, parts, rental and operator training across Greater Cleveland, Akron, Canton, Youngstown and Lorain.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Burns Industrial Equipment, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://www.burnslift.com/

SOURCE Burns Industrial Equipment