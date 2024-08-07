Burroughs Family Farms Achieves Regenified™ Certification: California almond farm shows pathway to regenerative agriculture is open to all

We have to move more farmland into regenerative practices if we're going to make a real impact for our world at scale. Post this

Benina Montes, managing partner of Burroughs Family Farms says, "We have to move more farmland into regenerative practices if we're going to make a real impact for our world at scale. This is an urgent situation and we want other farms to know that regardless of the status of your land, whether you're conventional, organic, or somewhere in between, there's a way to start your journey today." She adds, "The verification process is rigorous but we want farmers to know that Regenified's tier system meets you where you're at. The capture of raw data at the soil level gives you what you need to create a clear path towards continuous and measured improvement on multiple levels, so you can enhance soil health and farm productivity in a very tangible way."

Through Regenified's proprietary 6-3-4 Verification Standard™, soil scientists evaluate key indicators, including the six principles of soil health, three rules of adaptives stewardship, and four ecosystem processes at all levels of verification. This process ensures that each farm understands the current status of their land, and can then use measurements specific to their land to guide their decisions to achieve continuous improvement not just of the soil, but everything above it. Regenified's certification system advocates for a systemic approach that minimizes and measures all forms of disturbance—mechanical, synthetic, and biological— with ongoing reporting protocols to measure continuous progress.

"The support we receive from Regenified goes well beyond the certification process," notes Montes. "While Regenified's tier system incorporates regular monitoring to ensure that we're making progress, they also help farmers with critical aspects like enhancing our supply chain, boosting brand visibility, and securing retail space for our Certified Regenified products," she adds.

"We are pleased to see Burroughs Family Farms achieve Regenified certification," says Salar Shemirani, CEO of Regenified. "Their decades-long commitment as one of the leading regenerative and organic almond farms sets an example for their peers and the broader industry to follow." Shemirani added, "Their journey encourages unity within the farming community, inviting others to join in making tangible progress through regenerative agriculture."

Burroughs Family Farms regenerative almond butters are available at select Whole Foods Markets and on Amazon. Almond snacks, almond butters, olive oil, organic pastured eggs and lamb, and a range of gift and subscription boxes are available online, from the farm, and in select natural product stores.

About Burroughs Family Farms

Burroughs Family Farms is a multi-generation business that specializes in the production of delicious, high-quality almonds, almond butter, olive oil, and pastured proteins through the use of regenerative agriculture practices. We prioritize the health and well-being of our land, animals, and community while striving to improve air, soil, and water quality for all. For more information visit https://burroughsfamilyfarms.com or call (209) 874-9400.

About Regenified

Regenified is a practice and outcome-based land verification and product certification program that champions regenerative agriculture. Founded by a team of regenerative farming pioneers, experts, and innovators, Regenified promotes practices that enhance biodiversity, soil health, water quality, and nutrient richness while aligning with nature. Regenified verifies and certifies farms, ranches, and products that restore ecosystems and regenerate soil, ensuring a legacy for future generations. Committed to cultivating a regenerative world, Regenified guides farms and brands toward practices that rejuvenate the Earth, support thriving ecosystems and transform agriculture into a healing force for our planet. Farmers and buyers interested in learning more should visit www.regenified.com. Editor's note: For high res images/interviews for Regenified, contact Sarah Eykyn at 205-239-6445.

Media Contact

Benina Burroughs Montes, Burroughs Family Farms, 1 (209)678-5968, [email protected], www.burroughsfamilyfarms.com

SOURCE Burroughs Family Farms