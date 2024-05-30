BURT REYNOLDS: The Last Interview Expands Distribution to International Airlines, Overseas Markets and AVOD

BURT REYNOLDS: The Last Interview (with Quentin Tarantino) Expands Distribution to International Airlines, Overseas Markets and AVOD
NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BURT REYNOLDS: The Last Interview, the critically acclaimed final film of the screen legend, is now available on major international airlines, in new overseas markets and has been released on several AVOD (Ad-Supported Video on Demand) platforms. The independently produced feature-length documentary remains available on numerous domestic and foreign streaming sites for rent or purchase. The complete list is at MovieMoney.com.
The picture, written and directed by Rick Pamplin, features the raw, uncut, unscripted, uncensored Reynolds interview and rare Q and A's with his close, personal associates revealing the final act of his life in Florida. In his own words he explains himself, his career, success, secret passions and advice for others. Academy Award-winning filmmaker Quentin Tarantino also describes in an exclusive interview how he cast Reynolds in Once Upon a Time in ... Hollywood and their unique relationship prior to Reynolds' untimely death.
Opinionated, outspoken, charismatic, glib, charming and funny, Reynolds delivers a startling, unsettling, heartbreaking, up-close view of a cinema and Hollywood box-office legend who remains larger than life. The captivating documentary also features never-before-seen photographs from the private collections of Quentin Tarantino, C. Todd Vittum and the Palm Beach Film and Television Commission.
Certified critics have raved about the film, saying it is "undeniably a cinematic gem." Rotten Tomatoes rates the film at 100%, Amazon and Vudu customers say 5 stars out of five and IMDb (Internet Movie Database) rates the film 9.2 out of 10.
BURT REYNOLDS: The Last Interview is a Nemours Marketing, Inc. presentation in association with Pamplin Film Company and Think Visual Group. Producers are Scott duPont and Maggie Pamplin, Co-Producers are Jon Zietz and C. Todd Vittum, Associate Producer is Eddie G. Cabrera.
