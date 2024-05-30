BURT REYNOLDS: The Last Interview Expands Distribution to International Airlines, Overseas Markets and AVOD

"Undeniably a cinematic gem. Rotten Tomatoes rates the film at 100%" Post this

Opinionated, outspoken, charismatic, glib, charming and funny, Reynolds delivers a startling, unsettling, heartbreaking, up-close view of a cinema and Hollywood box-office legend who remains larger than life. The captivating documentary also features never-before-seen photographs from the private collections of Quentin Tarantino, C. Todd Vittum and the Palm Beach Film and Television Commission.

Certified critics have raved about the film, saying it is "undeniably a cinematic gem." Rotten Tomatoes rates the film at 100%, Amazon and Vudu customers say 5 stars out of five and IMDb (Internet Movie Database) rates the film 9.2 out of 10.

BURT REYNOLDS: The Last Interview is a Nemours Marketing, Inc. presentation in association with Pamplin Film Company and Think Visual Group. Producers are Scott duPont and Maggie Pamplin, Co-Producers are Jon Zietz and C. Todd Vittum, Associate Producer is Eddie G. Cabrera.

Media Contact

Maggie Pamplin, Pamplin Film Company, 1 3108553362, [email protected], @PamplinFilmCo

SOURCE Pamplin Film Company