BusBank Named to Inc.'s Second Annual Power Partner Awards

"Trusted B2B partners provide guidance and expertise that founders rely on at various steps of their organization's journey. Partners that possess a demonstrated ability to deliver quality support are at the core of entrepreneurship and help bring big ideas to life," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Business Media.

Harald Kruse, the CEO of BusBank said: "We are honored to be recognized by Inc. Magazine with this esteemed award. At BusBank, our commitment has always been to provide exceptional service to our customers. We are proud to be the charter bus service you can trust, and this recognition reaffirms our dedication to empowering corporate travel and event organizers to execute successful transportation for shuttles, meetings, events and conferences. We take pride in our role in nurturing the success of the organizations we serve."

BusBank has a rich history of enabling startup success, with a track record of empowering businesses to achieve their goals. Notable achievements include:

Helping over 100 companies transport employees to their first in-person meetings, conferences and site visits since the end of the pandemic

Helping event organizers plan and execute transportation on events as large as >100 buses, anywhere in the U.S. or Canada

Ensuring over 100 schools and charter schools, after-school programs and summer camps safely transport their students

About Global Charter Services d/b/a Busbank

BusBank is a trusted leader in the bus transportation industry, with over 22 years of service operational experience. The nationwide company has earned an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and a 4.9 out of 5.0 Trustpilot rating from satisfied customers. With a focus on safety and quality, BusBank has safely transported over 3.6 million passengers nationwide in the USA and Canada. BusBank is a part of the Global Charter Services Inc. family of transportation brands that include BusBank, Buster.com, Corporate Shuttle and FestDrive.

BusBank's dedication to exceptional customer service is highlighted by the testimonials from satisfied clients. It's consultative approach, attention to detail, and commitment to providing reliable transportation solutions have earned them a stellar reputation in the industry. Whether it's corporate events, school trips, airport transfers, or other group transportation needs, BusBank has consistently delivered the highest quality service and peace of mind to its customers.

