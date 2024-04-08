Busey Bank Partners with CorServ to Implement a Modern Credit Card Program for Commercial Customers

"CorServ's commercial card program provides us with tools for credit decisioning, options for local servicing, and custom rebates which empower Busey Bank to better serve our commercial customers compared to what National card issuers can offer." Post this

"Busey Bank uniquely knows the financial situation and banking needs of our commercial customers," said Andy Santangelo, EVP and Director of Treasury Management for Busey Bank. "CorServ's commercial card program provides us with tools for credit decisioning, options for local servicing, and custom rebates which empower Busey Bank to better serve our commercial customers compared to what National card issuers can offer."

CorServ's Account Issuer Program provides Busey Bank's commercial customers with benefits including better choices of credit card products, a powerful self-service interface for company administrators to manage their cards, insightful customizable reports including Level 2 and 3 transaction data, virtual cards to pay vendors, spend controls, and efficient expense reporting. With more control over credit decisions for their customers, Busey Bank will leverage CorServ's innovative solution to offer its commercial and business customers a comprehensive credit card program.

"CorServ's program gives commercial customers a modern approach to banking with more capabilities for a convenient and simple experience," said Anil Goyal, CEO of CorServ. "We are thrilled to partner with Busey Bank to contribute to their legacy of associate excellence, customer service, community involvement, and expanding shareholder value."

About CorServ

CorServ provides innovative issuing processing and program management services for credit, debit and prepaid cards enabling Banks and Fintechs to deliver and embed payment card capabilities for their customers. CorServ's deep expertise in the industry combined with our modern technology API solution provides our clients with everything they need to quickly build a successful credit-issuing business. For more information, please visit http://www.corservsolutions.com/

About Busey Bank

Since 1868, Busey Bank has built on a tradition of outstanding service through close relationships and broad financial capabilities. Today, Busey is a leading financial institution serving business, wealth and consumer banking needs in Illinois, Missouri, Florida and Indiana with innovative products and services. Member FDIC.

