Business Advocate Steven M. Stroum Urges Everyone to Celebrate Small Business Month

Small Business Month was created by the Small Business Administration (S.B.A.) to celebrate small businesses. S.B.A. is an organization that helps small business owners and entrepreneurs pursue the American dream. It is a federal agency that is dedicated to small businesses and provides counseling, capital, and contracting expertise for small businesses.
FRAMINGHAM, Mass., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Celebrated in May every year, Small Business Month is a special tribute to celebrate small businesses, their courage, community efforts, and hard work for an entire month! Small businesses are the backbone of the United States. According to a 2020 study by the U.S. Small Business Administration (S.B.A.), there are 31.7 million small businesses in the United States. It is clear that these small businesses are the backbone of the US economy. What's more, they are the unsung heroes of the American Dream.
Initially, the celebration only lasted a week, but this changed when the City of Charlotte began celebrating it for a month instead of a week. The City of Charlotte and its small business resource partners declared May as Small Business Month with an official proclamation by Mayor Vi Lyes. This celebration aims to recognize our community's entrepreneurial spirit and honor all small businesses and entrepreneurs who play a crucial role in strengthening the economy.
Today, with competition increasing rapidly in the business ecosystem, small business owners are struggling to keep up with the big businesses for survival. This Small Business Month will be a great morale booster for small businesses as it sheds light on them for 31 days. So, let's support small businesses and strengthen the economy!
- Small businesses account for 99.9% of all U.S. businesses.
In his business memoir, "Success and Self-Discovery," Stroum points out that Peter F. Drucker, recognized as the dean of America's business and management philosophers by "The Wall Street Journal," wrote "Entrepreneurship is 'risky' because so few of the so-called entrepreneurs know what they are doing. They lack the methodology. They violate elementary and well-known rules and this is particularly true of high-tech entrepreneurs."
According to Stroum, "A key reason why I wrote my memoir was to provide a story about the human side of small business. The book is extremely candid about the challenges that I faced and how I dealt with them." One of my previous clients, a highly successful serial entrepreneur, wrote, "Steve, your book is a masterpiece that is replete with candid, practical lessons and wisdom for all entrepreneurs."
"Success and Self-Discovery" is available on Amazon.com.
