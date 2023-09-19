Business and Innovation Pioneer, Louis Foreman, To Be Honored at 13th Annual Carolinas Entrepreneur Hall of Fame

"Success is a collective effort, and I'm grateful for the incredible partners and associates that have traveled with me on this remarkable journey." Tweet this

Foreman will be inducted along with Jennifer Appleby, the executive chair of Wray Ward. Additionally, Betsy Hauser, the founder and CEO of Tech Talent & Strategy, will be presented with the 2023 Innovator of Distinction award.

"I am humbled and honored to be inducted into the Carolinas Entrepreneurship Hall of Fame," said Foreman. "Success is a collective effort, and I'm grateful for the incredible partners and associates that have traveled with me on this remarkable journey."

Over the past three decades, Foreman has created a dozen successful start-ups and played a pivotal role in establishing more than 20 others. His contributions to the field include being the inventor of 10 registered US patents, with his firm responsible for the development, filing, and monetization of hundreds more.

Beyond his entrepreneurial endeavors, Foreman is an advocate for small businesses and innovation. He served as an adjunct professor of Entrepreneurship and Innovation at Queens University, where he was also the Entrepreneur in Residence at the McColl School of Business. He currently teaches at Wake Forest University.

Foreman is a sought-after speaker, sharing his expertise on small business creation and innovation on various platforms, including the United States Patent and Trademark Office and national trade associations. He was also the creator of the Emmy® Award Winning PBS TV Show, "Everyday Edisons," where he served as the Executive Producer and lead judge.

Foreman's dedication to innovation, entrepreneurship, and intellectual property rights has left an indelible mark on the Carolinas and the broader entrepreneurial landscape. His induction into the Carolinas Entrepreneur Hall of Fame is a testament to his outstanding contributions and unwavering commitment to fostering innovation and small business success.

The 13th annual Carolinas Entrepreneur Hall of Fame promises to be an inspiring evening, celebrating not only the achievements of Louis Foreman but also the entrepreneurial spirit that drives our community forward.

