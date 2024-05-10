Business and Real Estate Attorney, Troy M. Ortiz, Receives Prestigious AV Rating from Martindale-Hubbell

The legal profession's most prestigious rating service has recognized Troy M. Ortiz with its highest peer review rating!

TRUCKEE, Calif., May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Troy M. Ortiz of the Law Office of Troy M. Ortiz has received the AV Preeminent rating from Martindale-Hubbell, a trusted resource in the legal industry, which bestows the AV Rating upon attorneys who have demonstrated the highest level of ethical standards and legal ability as recognized by their peers. This recognition is reserved for those who exhibit outstanding proficiency in their practice areas and exemplify the utmost integrity and professionalism.

As a recipient of the AV Rating, Troy stands among an elite group of legal professionals acknowledged for their exemplary legal acumen and unwavering commitment to client service. This prestigious accolade reflects his dedication to delivering superior legal representation and achieving favorable outcomes for his clients.

"I am deeply honored to receive the AV Rating from Martindale-Hubbell and thank my peers for their confidence in me," said Troy Ortiz. "This recognition underscores my steadfast commitment to providing exceptional legal counsel and advocacy to clients while upholding the highest ethical standards."

He has earned widespread respect and admiration within the legal community for his expertise, integrity, and professionalism. The AV Rating serves as further validation of his outstanding contributions to the legal profession and his dedication to upholding the highest standards of excellence.

Clients can put their trust in Troy Ortiz and his proven track record of success and commitment to delivering unparalleled legal representation across a diverse range of practice areas.

For additional information about the Law Office of Troy M. Ortiz, or to schedule a consultation with Troy Ortiz, please visit www.troyortizlaw.com or call (530) 303-7311.

Media Contact

Nancy Fournier, Law Office of Troy M. Ortiz, 1 5303037311, [email protected], Law Office of Troy M. Ortiz

SOURCE Law Office of Troy M. Ortiz