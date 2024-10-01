Business Booming at Argentina's Domaine Bousquet. Organics a Welcome Bright Spot Amid Industry Doom & Gloom

Amid a steady drumbeat of negative news on the state of the wine industry this year, with U.S. sales down 3.36% measured in dollars and 4.83% in volume, Domaine Bousquet is bucking the trend, strongly outperforming even the bright-spot organics category.

MIAMI, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Organic wine sales are up 3.86% in dollar sales and 1.39% in volume, according to Nielsen data for the 52 weeks ending September 10, 2024, with the trend even strengthening when you look at the most recent quarter (+7.44% and +2.01%). Figures for Domaine Bousquet over the past year, all of whose wines have been organic since the winery's founding in 1997, have registered an impressive 12% uptick by both measures.

With $11 million in annual sales recorded by its Miami-based Origins Organic importing arm (which is also USDA-certified organic), Domaine Bousquet now occupies the number three spot in both the organic and Argentine wine categories in the U.S. market. "Consumers may opt not to pay more for an organic wine, but they will happily choose it – and feel good about it -- if it is the same price as a less environmentally conscious option," notes Domaine Bousquet co-owner Labid al Ameri.

That consumer-friendly strategy and business model has propelled Domaine Bousquet into a leadership position in the eco-world. Not surprisingly, Domaine Bousquet Malbec is the number one-selling organic Malbec stateside and leads the field in the premium ($11 to $13) organic category, measured both by unit and dollar sales.

All Domaine Bousquet wines are imported by Origins Organic Imports, Miami, FL.

Domaine Bousquet: A leading pioneer in the organic wine category, Domaine Bousquet is Regenerative Organic Certified (ROC)™ silver level and has been a B Corp member since 2022. Vineyards planted in virgin terrain, starting in 1997, have been certified organic from the get-go. The home high-altitude vineyards, at over 4,100 feet, are in Gualtallary in Mendoza's Uco Valley. Today Argentina's largest exporter of certified organic wines, Domaine Bousquet is owned and managed by husband-and-wife team Labid al Ameri and Anne Bousquet. https://domainebousquet.com/en/

