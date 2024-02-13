Business Consortium Fund Celebrates Black History by Providing MBEs with a Business Boost: No Fees

"As we kick off Black History Month, I am proud to share that BCF continues to support the growth and development of minority-owned businesses across the country." Sahra Halpern, President and CEO Post this

"As we kick off Black History Month, I am proud to share that BCF continues to support the growth and development of minority-owned businesses across the country," said Business Consortium Fund President and CEO Sahra S. Halpern. "Black History Month is a celebration of heritage, resilience, and unbridled innovation, and this is the perfect time for BCF to help business owners of color grow and invest in their communities. That's why we're committed, now more than ever, to offer competitive loan products and services that cater to the unique needs of emerging MBEs."

Those who apply for loans this February and March will have their application fees waived, a $350 value, by using promo code BHM24 when they complete their loan applications before midnight on March 31, 2024. This financial relief will allow business owners to channel their energy into what really matters – building the future of their enterprises.

It's easy to apply. Simply click here for details. Minimum pre-qualification criteria:

At least three years in business

No bankruptcies, tax liens, or judgments in the last three years

MBE owners who secure loans can use the monies, regardless of dollar amount, for working capital, taking on additional projects, refinancing existing debt, debt consolidation and solutions, equipment financing, information technology (IT) upgrades, payroll, inventory, digital marketing campaigns, business expansion and acquisition, relocation, leasehold improvements, and other BCF-approved uses.

ABOUT BUSINESS CONSORTIUM FUND

The Business Consortium Fund, Inc. is a 501 (c)(3) certified, not-for-profit business development group designated by the United States Department of the Treasury as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI). Today, BCF is America's most comprehensive financing and technical support organization exclusively serving business owners of color. The CDFI offers loan programs and consulting services through their strategic partners, including the NMSDC network of 23 affiliated regional councils. Non-media-related inquiries may be directed to [email protected] or via telephone at 1-212-243-7360.

Media Contact

Cheryl McCants, Impact Consulting Enterprises, (646) 872-2377, [email protected], https://www.eimpactconsuting.com

Roger Baron, Impact Consulting Enterprises, (973) 337-2028, [email protected], https://www.eimpactconsulting.com

