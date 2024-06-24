Business Dev Expert Issues Warning about Irresponsible AI Marketing Platforms

Many businesses engage marketing services without fully understanding how these services work only to find out later that AI generated outreach has damaged their brand value and reputation Post this

AI works by harvesting massive amounts of user data that is prevalent on the internet. By in large, most customers expect their demographic data to be readily consumed by advertisers, but adding thousands of data points from social media, streaming services, browsing history, and buyers' intent data can leave potential customers with the idea that their privacy has been violated. This is especially true when the content in your campaign just doesn't pass the smell test such as including an unusually high amount of detail and/or content that is ripped directly from the customers website or social posts. AI generated content can easily provide misleading messages, spam, emotional exploitation, and cultural insensitivity.

Massive Increases in Spam, Texts and Robocalls

In 2023 45.6% of all emails were spam. Already in 2024 spam is up: 46.8%

Last year Americans received an average of 2 billion spam calls / month. So far this year: 12 billion / month for a total of 72 billion

Currently, US cell phone customers receive 2 billion spam texts / day.

In 2024, consumer sentiment towards companies that send spam is largely negative. Here are some key points:

Trust Issues: Consumers are increasingly wary of companies that send unsolicited messages. This practice often leads to a loss of trust and can damage a company's reputation.

Annoyance and Frustration: Many consumers find spam messages annoying and intrusive. This can result in negative feelings towards the brand and a higher likelihood of consumers blocking or reporting the sender.

Privacy Concerns: With growing awareness about data privacy, consumers are more concerned about how their personal information is being used. Companies that send spam are often perceived as disregarding privacy, which can lead to further distrust.

Negative Sentiment: Overall, the percentage of U.S. consumers expressing positive sentiment towards companies has declined, with a notable drop from 44% to 38% in 2024.

These factors highlight the importance of ethical marketing practices and respecting consumer preferences

