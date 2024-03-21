Business Development Leader Matt Mahon Joins Level Legal

The self-professed "legal tech nerd" brings 16 years of sales experience – and information governance and eDiscovery expertise – to the leadership team.
DALLAS, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Level Legal – the Dallas-based concierge forensics, eDiscovery, managed review, and consulting company – announced today the addition of vice president of business development Matt Mahon to its leadership team.
Mahon has 16 years of business development and operations experience at Trustpoint.One and Ricoh. He's a certified eDiscovery specialist through the Association of Certified eDiscovery Specialists. He frequently speaks at industry conferences, most recently at the UF Law eDiscovery Conference. The topic: "Solving for Emoji, Reactions, Gifs, and Memes in eDiscovery." At Level Legal, he'll focus on adding legal professionals to the company's customer base.
"We're thrilled to have Matt join the team," said Level Legal CEO Joey Seeber. "He has a proven track record of success and is an expert in his own right. We're also in sync on the goal of delighting our customers, which is critical at a company focused on making legal human."
"The way Level Legal lives out its core values brought me to the company," Mahon said. "All four of them – give a damn, get it done right, show respect, and deliver delight – are a part of everything we do. For a legal tech nerd like me, it's the ideal mix of expertise and heart."
