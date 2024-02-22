Business Email Security Updates Critical to Keep Pace with Emerging Threats

Cyber criminals love email. But while hackers have upped their cyber-attack strategies, business email security often lags behind. Post this

Business Email Security Predictions for 2024

"In addition to creating convincing content, AI also enables threat actors to easily and quickly design and orchestrate attacks. Using machine learning, they can test attacks, almost immediately learning ways through the target organization's defenses."

Strengthen Authentication Methods

"Because threat actors use email overwhelmingly as an attack vector, protecting email accounts from compromise plays a critical role in business email security. Begin by automatically enforcing strong passwords."

Prioritize Security Awareness Training for Employees

"Cyber criminals use phishing attacks for two reasons. First, they are cheap and require very little manpower to deploy. Second, phishing involves human targets, and humans can be fooled. Thus, security awareness training will always play a key role in email security. But organizations must update their training programs."

Update Email Filtering and Enable Authentication Protocols

"Additionally, organizations should deploy DMARC, DKIM, and SPF. These essential email authentication methods play a key role in preventing email spoofing. And they help to prevent tampering and ensure email integrity."

Upgrade Business Email Security with Expert Help

None of the security measures above will provide sufficient protection on its own. Security teams should build a multi-layered defense that includes automated defenses and also addresses the human factor. AI-powered security tools can strengthen those defenses.

