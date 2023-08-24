Business Insider Recognizes The TASC Group as One of the Nation's Top 15 Boutique PR Firms

National PR firm is recognized for mission-driven efforts and post-pandemic growth

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Insider has recognized The TASC Group, a New York-based independent nonprofit communications and public relations firm, as one of the nation's "15 top boutique PR firms." The firm was acknowledged for its rapid growth over the last three years and its commitment to furthering diversity in the public relations field with a scholarship for students at the City College of New York.

Since 2005, The TASC Group has spearheaded strategic and tactical communications projects for nonprofit organizations, social advocacy causes and campaigns and mission-driven businesses that have generated major media attention for their work and impact across their communities.

"It is an honor to be named one of the nation's top 15 boutique PR firms by Business Insider," says Larry Kopp, Chairman and Founder of The TASC Group. "For over twenty years, we've been fortunate enough to represent many of the nation's most impactful nonprofit organizations and mission-driven companies. We are grateful to our clients for continuing to inspire us and, most importantly, we are extremely thankful to our incredible staff who work every day to advance our clients' missions."

Earlier this year, Inc. Magazine named The TASC Group as one of the fastest growing companies on its 2023 Inc. 5000 list, and Financial Times included The TASC Group on its list of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies. The TASC Group has been consistently celebrated for excellence in public relations and communications. Since its inception, the company has received 20+ PRSA Big Apple Awards, 11 PR News Nonprofit Awards, three PR Daily's Corporate Social Responsibility Awards, two PRSA Silver Anvil Awards of Excellence, one Social Good Award and a PR Power 50 award. TASC has represented clients including the Trayvon Martin Foundation, United Way of New York City, the Heather Heyer Foundation, a consortium of asbestos litigation lawyers representing victims against Johnson & Johnson and Georgia-Pacific and the David Lynch Foundation, among others.

Media interested in learning more about The TASC Group should contact Kyle McIntyre at [email protected] or (646) 639-1379.

About The TASC Group

The TASC Group (TASC) is an independent, full-service nonprofit communications and public relations firm. TASC was built on a foundation of progressive values and a passion for public service, which are reflected in the work that TASC does for client partners every single day. The company exists to help make a meaningful difference for nonprofit organizations, social advocacy causes and campaigns, and mission-driven businesses that are committed to building stronger communities and making the world a better place. TASC's services include media relations, crisis communications and issues management, corporate social responsibility campaigns, thought leadership development, cause-related marketing, red carpet galas, SEO and digital marketing, online reputation management and social media. For more information, visit http://www.thetascgroup.com

SOURCE The TASC Group