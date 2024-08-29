Business Law Firm, Structure Law Group, LLP, Expands With New Office In Portland, Oregon

Structure Law Group, LLP (SLG), a leading business law firm with offices in San Jose, Los Angeles, and Austin, announced the opening of its new office in the Portland metro area, located in Lake Oswego, Oregon. This expansion is part of the firm's ongoing commitment to providing exceptional legal services to businesses across the West Coast and beyond.

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Portland office will be led by seasoned attorney Jackie Ford, who brings years of experience practicing business and corporate law. Jackie's extensive knowledge and deep understanding of the legal and business landscape in Oregon will be invaluable to the firm's clients. "We're not just opening an office; we're embracing the vibrant and unique culture of Oregon," said Jackie Ford. "As we plant our roots here, we're committed to keeping the spirit of Oregon alive in everything we do—staying true to our mission while adding a dash of that unique Portland 'quirk' to our legal practice. We look forward to partnering with local businesses to help them navigate the legal landscape with the same creativity and dedication that defines this amazing state."