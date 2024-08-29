Business Law Firm, Structure Law Group, LLP, Expands With New Office In Portland, Oregon

Structure Law Group, LLP (SLG), a leading business law firm with offices in San Jose, Los Angeles, and Austin, announced the opening of its new office in the Portland metro area, located in Lake Oswego, Oregon. This expansion is part of the firm's ongoing commitment to providing exceptional legal services to businesses across the West Coast and beyond.
PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Portland office will be led by seasoned attorney Jackie Ford, who brings years of experience practicing business and corporate law. Jackie's extensive knowledge and deep understanding of the legal and business landscape in Oregon will be invaluable to the firm's clients. "We're not just opening an office; we're embracing the vibrant and unique culture of Oregon," said Jackie Ford. "As we plant our roots here, we're committed to keeping the spirit of Oregon alive in everything we do—staying true to our mission while adding a dash of that unique Portland 'quirk' to our legal practice. We look forward to partnering with local businesses to help them navigate the legal landscape with the same creativity and dedication that defines this amazing state."
The new office is situated at 17040 Pilkington Road, Suite 205, Lake Oswego, OR 97035. Joining Jackie in the Portland office is Jeanette Dominguez, who has moved from SLG's San Jose office to take on a key administrative role. With deep roots in Oregon, Jeanette is thrilled to represent Structure Law Group in the area. "Coming back to Oregon and bringing SLG's excellence to my community is a perfect combination for me," Jeanette shared. "I'm excited to show my family and friends what makes SLG special and to be part of this incredible team as we grow in Oregon."
SLG has a strong reputation for its client-focused approach and ability to handle a wide range of legal matters for businesses of all sizes. The firm's attorneys are recognized for their proficiency, responsiveness, and dedication to achieving positive outcomes for their clients.
SLG's expansion into Portland reflects the firm's broader strategy of delivering Silicon Valley-level legal services to businesses in the area. By establishing a new office in the Silicon Forest, the firm is enhancing its ability to provide top-tier legal services tailored to the needs of businesses in Portland and throughout the region.
Structure Law Group, LLP is a full-service business law firm with offices in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, Austin, and Portland. The firm handles entity formation, mergers and acquisitions, employment and equity incentives, corporate governance, intellectual property protection, and commercial real estate, providing high-quality legal services to businesses of all sizes.
For more information about the new Portland office or to schedule a consultation, please visit www.structurelaw.com or call us at (503) 388-3000.
