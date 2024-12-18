Business Mogul Daymond John Partners With Colossal in the Search for the Entrepreneur of Impact to Be Featured in Forbes

"Entrepreneurship is the engine of innovation and progress, and competitions like Colossal's Entrepreneur of Impact fuel that drive." –Daymond John Post this

THE LEGACY OF FORBES MEDIA

For more than a century, Forbes Media has been synonymous with success, entrepreneurial freedom, and the steadfast belief in free enterprise. Forbes Media champions those who have made it and those who aspire to make it by convening and curating the most influential leaders and entrepreneurs who are driving change, transforming business, and making a significant impact on the world.

GENYOUth: FUELING POTENTIAL AND EMPOWERING PLAY

GENYOUth, a national non-profit founded by America's dairy farmers and the NFL, is dedicated to ensuring that all kids have access to healthy school meals, including milk, fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins, as well as opportunities for physical activity throughout the school day. Through its purpose-driven programs, GENYOUth helps kids to be well-nourished and active so they can be their best selves. By engaging youth voices, GENYOUth embraces student perspectives to drive innovative solutions to school-based health and nutrition challenges. The organization also supports youth-led initiatives and provides resources to address these challenges in schools across the U.S.

A CHANCE TO LEARN FROM DAYMOND JOHN — THE MENTOR

Daymond John's entrepreneurial journey from a $40 budget to building FUBU, a $6 billion brand, showcases resilience and innovation. As a Shark Tank star, best-selling author, and branding expert, John will offer invaluable insights to competitors and is offering a private, one-on-one mentorship session for the champion. He's excited to connect with a driven entrepreneur and help them unlock new avenues for growth and impact.

"Entrepreneurship is the engine of innovation and progress, and competitions like Colossal's Entrepreneur of Impact fuel that drive. Together, we're not just celebrating success; we're creating a platform for dreamers to take their ideas to the next level. It's about empowering individuals to turn their vision into impact," said John.

SPONSORED BY PRISMJET

PrismJet enhances every travel experience, whether for business, leisure, or quick getaways. With premier charter services offering flexibility, privacy, and safety, PrismJet delivers true concierge-level support, ensuring all aspects are expertly orchestrated. For jet owners, PrismJet handles the full spectrum of private aviation management—from logistics and compliance to maintenance and pilots—allowing clients to focus on the journey ahead.

EXCLUSIVE WORKSHOPS

Entrepreneur of Impact participants will have access to a series of exclusive workshops crafted specifically for entrepreneurs. Led by industry experts, these sessions will cover essential areas like strategic growth, innovation, and leadership, providing tools to elevate their business to new heights.

READY TO TAKE IT TO THE NEXT LEVEL?

One savvy entrepreneur will rise above the rest, taking home a $25,000 prize, a Forbes magazine feature, and mentorship from a business legend. Registrations are open now, so those with ambition, vision, and impact in mind are encouraged to apply and join the search for the next name in business.

Register today for the opportunity to take the title of Entrepreneur of Impact 2025!

ABOUT COLOSSAL

Colossal is a nationally registered professional fundraiser that inspires people to advocate for themselves and those in need. Through online competitions like Entrepreneur of Impact, participants have the opportunity to make their mark while also making a big impact. Colossal competitions serve as fundraising campaigns for DTCare, a United States 501(c)(3) public charity organization, which then grants donation funds to specified charities at the completion of the competitions. Learn more at colossal.org. Who's Next?

About GENYOUth

GENYOUth is a 501c3 national nonprofit dedicated to helping schoolchildren thrive by living a well-nourished and physically active life. A catalyst for youth health and wellness, GENYOUth has supported over 77,000 U.S. schools to equip them with the resources needed to ensure millions of children have equitable access to nutrition and physical activity. Founded by America's dairy farmers and the NFL, GENYOUth convenes a network of private and public partners, including Fortune 100 companies and foundations to ensure all children are nourished and active to be their best selves. With a commitment to end student hunger, GENYOUth provides nutrition grants to increase access to healthy school meals among food insecure students. To learn more and support GENYOUth, visit GENYOUthnow.org and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Media Contact

Anne-Marie Pritchett, Colossal, 1+ 602-633-4163, [email protected], https://colossal.org/

Twitter

SOURCE Colossal