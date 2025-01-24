Business Owners, Participation Is Encouraged To Take The Survey For The Regional One Health 2025 Disparity Study

Survey Participation Encouraged for the 2025 Regional One Heath Disparity Study

MEMPHIS, Tenn. , Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Business owners in the greater Memphis area now have a unique opportunity to participate in the Regional One Health 2025 Disparity Study by completing a brief Survey. Results of the Survey are anonymous and will help assess Regional One Health's procurement opportunities for Small, Disadvantaged, Minority-owned, and Women-owned businesses (S/D/MWBEs).

The Survey, which takes about 15 minutes to complete, is available online at: https://us.mar.medallia.com/?e=428402&d=e&h=97F99BAAE93F096&l=en. Responses to the Survey are accepted through February 10th, 2025

The survey will capture owners' experience in conducting, or attempting to conduct, business with Regional One Health. It will also gather important demographic, statistical, and anecdotal information regarding their business – including their operating capacity.

The Disparity Study, conducted by Griffin & Strong, will examine whether there is a gap between the availability of qualified Small, Disadvantaged, Minority-owned, and Women-owned businesses and the amount spent with these firms by Regional One Health.

Please visit the Study's website, https://rohdisparitystudy.com/ for more information. For questions or concerns, please email Griffin & Strong at [email protected].

Media Contact

Hanna Rowell, Griffin & Strong, PC, 1 678.364.2962 Ext. 120, [email protected]

SOURCE Griffin & Strong, PC