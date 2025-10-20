Business Strategist Jeffrey Rayport and Robotics Lead Chris Hofmeister Join HDS Global as the Company Scales Operations

"Jeffrey adds strategic insight and fast-scaling expertise, while Chris brings the engineering discipline and vision to take RoboFS to market at scale." Post this

RoboFS is HDS's patented, end-to-end, robotic fulfillment system designed to meet the complex needs of global manufacturers and distributors across e-commerce, automobiles, electronics, pharmaceuticals, and consumer goods. The system combines high throughput automation with AI-driven decisioning to deliver touchless, cost-efficient fulfillment. HDS counts Toyota and Ingram Micro among its early partners.

Jeffrey Rayport joins as Chief of Strategy, guiding HDS's commercial strategy and scaling initiatives. Rayport is a Senior Lecturer at Harvard Business School and a widely respected expert in growth-stage technology ventures. He previously served as an Operating Partner at Castanea Partners, a private equity firm specializing in retail and consumer brands, and a Senior Partner at Monitor Deloitte. Rayport holds an A.B. from Harvard College, an M.Phil. from the University of Cambridge, and an A.M. and Ph.D. from Harvard University.

"RoboFS/HDS Global is addressing one of retail and fulfillment's longest-standing challenges — building an end-to-end, single stack solution that's elegant, flexible, and cost-effective while serving a wide range of use cases," said Rayport. "I'm thrilled to join a team that's poised to create outsized value for ecommerce players across a vast array of industries and brands."

Chris Hofmeister joins as SVP Robotics Engineering, where he will lead product development and go-to-market strategy for RoboFS. Previously, he served as Senior Director at Walmart Advanced Systems & Robotics (formerly Alert Innovation, where Hofmeister served as Vice President of IP & New Technology Development prior to its acquisition by Walmart), and holds over 100 U.S. patents in robotics and other aspects of capital equipment. Hofmeister earned a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Penn State, an M.S. in Engineering from Northeastern University, and a J.D. from Massachusetts School of Law.

"I'm energized to lead the HDS/RoboFS technical team to realize Louis' vision for a highly configurable, end-to-end automation solution for e-commerce and other fulfillment applications," said Hofmeister.

To support its development efforts and customer onboarding, HDS has opened a new automation lab in Lowell, Massachusetts. The facility showcases RoboFS's proprietary tray storage and automated pick & pack technologies, offering customers a hands-on environment to test, refine, and innovate in partnership with the HDS team.

For more information visit: www.hdsglobal.com or explore the technology that powers HDS at www.robofs.com.

