Business Technology Architects (BTA) Expands AI Practice with New Cisco AI Qualifications

"As a long-time premier MINT partner, BTA demonstrated strong technical depth and readiness to support Cisco partners and sellers with AI deployments and secure AI infrastructure." — Paul Cernick, Director of Ecosystem Co-Innovation at Cisco Post this

"As a long-time premier MINT partner, BTA demonstrated strong technical depth and readiness to support Cisco partners and sellers with AI deployments and secure AI infrastructure. Our evaluation team was impressed by the seasoned approach and depth of expertise your team demonstrated, and the performance throughout the process gave us significant confidence in your product knowledge and technical skills. We look forward to collaborating with BTA on future joint partner opportunities."

— Paul Cernick, Director of Ecosystem Co-Innovation at Cisco

"Our investment in AI qualifications responds to what Cisco account teams say their customers need. When an AI opportunity appears in a Cisco account, we want sellers to know BTA has the certified expertise to move quickly, reduce engagement risk, and deliver outcomes their customers can scale."

— Ken Fee, CEO of BTA

"Our engineering team works on AI pod deployments, pre-sales assessments, and the security layer that makes those environments production-ready. Adding AI Defense and Isovalent to our qualified portfolio means Cisco sellers can bring us into any AI conversation with confidence that we have the certifications, field experience, and team to deliver."

— Chuck Martini, VP of Service Delivery at BTA

BTA's AI practice includes pre-sales AI architecture assessments, AI pod design and deployment with Secure AI Factory configurations, integration of Cisco AI Defense and Isovalent (Cilium and eBPF observability), alignment with Cisco Validated Designs for AI, and ongoing managed services for deployed environments. BTA engineers have earned Cisco Blackbelt AI certification.

Cisco and Partner sellers with active or emerging AI opportunities can engage BTA through their regional Cisco partner manager or by contacting BTA directly below.

About BTA

Business Technology Architects (BTA) is a strategic Cisco partner specializing in the design, deployment, and managed operation of enterprise infrastructure across networking, security, data center, and AI. BTA helps Cisco account teams and their customers turn technology investments into measurable business outcomes. The service delivery model uses certified engineering talent, repeatable methodologies, and long-term partnership. BTA's AI practice is anchored in Cisco's Secure AI Factory framework and supports clients from architecture and assessment through deployment, security, and ongoing optimization.

Media Contact

BTA Media, Business Technology Architects (BTA), 1 678-951-8980, [email protected], https://www.gobta.com/

SOURCE Business Technology Architects (BTA)