Business View Magazine Highlights EJF Real Estate's Vision for the Future of Community Association Management

"Every community is unique, and every board deserves a management partner who listens first, understands their goals, and provides thoughtful guidance." - Peter Greeves, Co-Founder and CEO, EJF Real Estate Services Post this

"Community association management has always been about people," said Peter Greeves, Co-Founder and CEO of EJF Real Estate. "Every community is unique, and every board deserves a management partner who listens first, understands their goals, and provides thoughtful guidance. Technology allows us to work more efficiently, but our greatest value has always been the relationships we build and the trust we earn. Those relationships are the foundation that allows us to become true advisors to the communities we serve."

The article also highlights EJF's specialized approach to major capital improvement projects and its collaborative operating model built around accountability, communication, and proactive service — capabilities that help communities navigate complex operational and financial responsibilities while maintaining the personalized attention that has defined EJF for more than three decades.

"Strong communities are built on trust, and trust is earned through consistent communication, transparency, and dependable service," said Scott Burka, President of EJF Real Estate. "As our industry continues to evolve, our goal is to equip our associates with the tools, technology, and expertise that allow them to spend less time on routine tasks and more time serving as trusted advisors to the boards and residents who rely on us every day."

Readers can explore the complete article, "Thirty Years Strong: A Relationship-First Approach to Community Management," in the July issue of Business View Magazine.

About EJF Real Estate:

EJF Real Estate Services is a leading community association management firm headquartered in Washington, DC. The company manages more than 750 associations representing over 33,000 homes and 13.1 million square feet of property. EJF provides a comprehensive range of services including full-service, remote, and fiscal management, as well as project management, reserve cash management, maintenance, rentals, and developer services.

Media Contact

Melissa Bagherian, EJF Real Estate Services, 1 202-537-1801, [email protected], www.ejfrealestate.com

SOURCE EJF Real Estate Services