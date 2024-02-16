Businesses Get Correction Form Feature Included in 2023 ez1095 ACA Software From Halfpricesoft.com

Latest 2023 ez1095 ACA software from Halfpricesoft.com is now available to send correction forms for 1095 C, 1094 C, 1095 B & 1094 B before penalties are incurred. Test drive the 30 day no cost or obligation trial at halfpricesoft.com.
MIAMI, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ez1095 ACA software is now available for customers to correct forms. Understanding the ACA process and regulations is crucial for employers to ensure compliance and avoid penalties for inaccurate reporting. With this in mind, Halfpricesoft.com has created a software that includes processing forms as well as correcting forms that have been previously filed incorrectly.
ez1095 supports printing and efiling forms 1095C, 1094C, 1095B and 1094B. It has also been approved by the IRS to generate the efile documents that customers can upload to the IRS for ACA form electronic filing.
If clients have only a few ACA forms to correct, it may be easier to print the paper forms with the "Corrected" box checked and mail them to the IRS. If efiling the ACA form correction, please view the instructions below.
ez1095 software allows customers to import data quickly from external files and makes it easy to print ACA forms for recipients. Priced from just $295.00 per installation to print and mail forms, ez1095 supports multiple company accounts on the same computer at no additional cost.
"The latest 2023 version of ez1095 software will easily accommodate correction 1095 forms." said Dr. Ge, the founder of Halfpricesoft.com.
The features included but are not limited to :
-Correct forms 1095 C, 1094 C, 1095 B & 1094 B.
- Print ACA Form 1095-C, 1094-C, 1095-B and 1094-B on white paper for recipients and IRS with inkjet or laser printer.
- PDF print 1095-C and 1095-B recipient copies
- Efile version available at additional cost.
- Support unlimited companies.
- Support an unlimited number of recipients.
- Print an unlimited number of 1095 and 1094 forms.
- Fast data import feature
- Print Form 1095 C: Employer-Provided Health Insurance Offer and Coverage Insurance
- Print Form 1094 C: Transmittal of Employer-Provided Health Insurance Offer and Coverage Information Returns
- Print Form 1095-B: Health Coverage
- Print Form 1094-B: Transmittal of Health Coverage Information Return
ez1095 software cost is $295.00 to print and mail forms. It is compatible with Windows 11, 10, 8.1, 8, 7, and other Windows systems. Designed with simplicity in mind, ez1095 software is easy to use and flexible. ez1095 software's graphical interface leads customers step-by-step through setting up the company, adding employees, adding forms and print forms. Customers can also click form level help links to get more details regarding the software.
About halfpricesoft.com
Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and barcode generating software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally risk-free software.
Media Contact
T. Bernard, halfpricesoft.com, 502-259-0936, [email protected], halfpricesoft.com
SOURCE halfpricesoft.com
