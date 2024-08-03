Businesses Using Tape CRM Scale Faster Using smrtPhone All-in-One Phone Platform

By partnering with smrtPhone's time-saving, efficiency-boosting phone platform, Tape truly equips their users with one of the most scalable business CRMs on the market. - Jordan Samuel Fleming, CEO of smrtPhone Post this

Tape CRM Co-founder & CEO Stefan Eschenbach adds, "smrtPhone helps our customers connect to more people in less time, all while they track the success rate of their communication efforts. At Tape, we make it easy to organize customer data, and collaborate with colleagues to build out the most lucrative business strategies possible. Bringing in smrtPhone as a fully integrated phone system and power dialer was the smartest decision for our customers."

Highlights of the smrtPhone integration include:

One-click calling and texting from inside Tape CRM

Free Video Calling for all users, with enhanced options for Pro subscribers

Agent, Phone Number, and Campaign KPI metrics

Mobile App with seamless sync to the CRM

Fully integrated multi-line power dialer

Advanced communication options including Call Monitoring, Geo-Caller ID, and Group Calling

Live, human support every business day

Learn about the benefits of the partnership and how the integration works during a smrtPhone and Tape joint webinar, scheduled for September 4, 2024, at 2pm ET/ 11am PT. Register for the webinar here.

About smrtStudio Global, Inc.

smrtStudio Global, Inc. is the developer of smrtPhone, an all-in-one phone system that allows sales-driven businesses to make more calls, send more texts, and close more deals. The cloud-based phone, multi-line power dialer, full-featured mobile app, customizable call flows, and a robust suite of user management tools flex and grow with you. Focused on delivering deep integration with your CRM, smrtPhone powers greater automation, reduces time spent on clerical tasks, and gives valuable insight enabling you to do business better. Learn more at smrtPhone.io.

About Tape

Tape is a no-code SaaS platform for collaboration and productivity, all in one workspace. The CRM comes with all the tools needed to build customizable workspaces, automate routine tasks and create personalized dashboards for ideal team collaboration. Close more deals and conduct business the way you want, with a streamlined, personally-tailored CRM. Learn more at Get.Tapeapp.com

