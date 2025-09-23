Businessmagnet acquires Applegate.co.uk to expand UK B2B marketplace reach

Businessmagnet, one of the UK's leading B2B search and supplier discovery platforms, today announced it has acquired Applegate.co.uk. The purchase strengthens Businessmagnet's position as a trusted destination for professionals seeking industrial products, services, and suppliers across the UK.

STEVENAGE, United Kingdom, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Businessmagnet, one of the UK's leading B2B search and supplier discovery platforms, today announced it has acquired the Applegate.co.uk.

The purchase strengthens Businessmagnet's position as a trusted destination for professionals seeking industrial products, services, and suppliers across the UK.