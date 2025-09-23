Businessmagnet acquires Applegate.co.uk to expand UK B2B marketplace reach

Businessmagnet, one of the UK's leading B2B search and supplier discovery platforms, today announced it has acquired Applegate.co.uk. The purchase strengthens Businessmagnet's position as a trusted destination for professionals seeking industrial products, services, and suppliers across the UK.
STEVENAGE, United Kingdom, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Businessmagnet, one of the UK's leading B2B search and supplier discovery platforms, today announced it has acquired the Applegate.co.uk.
The purchase strengthens Businessmagnet's position as a trusted destination for professionals seeking industrial products, services, and suppliers across the UK.
The acquisition of Applegate.co.uk will allow Businessmagnet to preserve and enhance well-established discovery paths for buyers while offering suppliers broader visibility and higher-intent traffic.
"Bringing Applegate.co.uk under the Businessmagnet umbrella advances our mission to make industrial sourcing faster, clearer, and more reliable for UK businesses," said Daniel French, Co-Founder. "We're investing in a seamless transition so users who have historically relied on Applegate can benefit from Businessmagnet's modern search experience and vetted supplier network."
What users and suppliers can expect:-
- Continuity of access: Visitors to Applegate.co.uk will be guided to relevant categories and supplier listings on Businessmagnet.
- Improved discovery: Enhanced search, richer content, and streamlined quote requests will help buyers make decisions with confidence.
- Broader reach for suppliers: Existing and new suppliers will benefit from consolidated demand and improved lead quality.
Businessmagnet plans to continue optimising landing pages mapped from Applegate.co.uk to ensure minimal disruption and long-term SEO value for industry categories and supplier profiles.
About Businessmagnet
Businessmagnet (businessmagnet.co.uk) is a UK-based B2B search and discovery platform connecting buyers with verified suppliers across engineering, manufacturing, industrial services, and related sectors. With category-leading SEO coverage, detailed profiles, and tools that simplify specifying and sourcing, Businessmagnet helps organisations find the right supplier - fast.
Media Contact
Daniel French, Businessmagnet Ltd, 44 0870 350 7767, [email protected], www.businessmagnet.co.uk
SOURCE Businessmagnet Ltd
