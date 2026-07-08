Busted Broadway Launches Record Label Devoted to Unhinged Musical Comedy Albums

Busted Broadway has newly launched as an independent musical theatre record label positioned to release original dark-humor concept cast albums geared towards absurd, edgy, and intentionally outrageous musical theatre titles.
NEW YORK, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Busted Broadway has newly launched as an independent musical theatre record label positioned to release original dark-humor concept cast albums geared towards absurd, edgy, and intentionally outrageous musical theatre titles.
The label creates and develops original Broadway-style cast albums for music and video streaming platforms, with an eye toward future live concert performances and physical media releases. Aimed at theatre non-goers, comedy audiences, and listeners looking for something more unhinged than traditional musical theatre offerings, the company describes its work as subject matter that is "too ridiculous, too raunchy, and too absurd to see the stage."
The label's first announced projects include Human Centipede the Musical and Genghis Khan the Musical. Busted Broadway has already independently released two singles under the label, including the official "Busted Broadway Theme Song" and the debut single from the Human Centipede the Musical cast album.
Launched earlier this year, Busted Broadway combines Broadway-style songwriting with dark comedy, offensive humor, internet culture, current events, and irreverent entertainment.
For more information, visit Busted Broadway at https://www.bustedbroadway.com
Media Contact
David Becker, Busted Broadway, 1 9738344955, [email protected], https://www.bustedbroadway.com
SOURCE Busted Broadway
Share this article