Busted Broadway Launches Record Label Devoted to Unhinged Musical Comedy Albums

"too ridiculous, too raunchy, and too absurd to see the stage…" Post this

The label's first announced projects include Human Centipede the Musical and Genghis Khan the Musical. Busted Broadway has already independently released two singles under the label, including the official "Busted Broadway Theme Song" and the debut single from the Human Centipede the Musical cast album.

Launched earlier this year, Busted Broadway combines Broadway-style songwriting with dark comedy, offensive humor, internet culture, current events, and irreverent entertainment.

For more information, visit Busted Broadway at https://www.bustedbroadway.com

Media Contact

David Becker, Busted Broadway, 1 9738344955, [email protected], https://www.bustedbroadway.com

SOURCE Busted Broadway