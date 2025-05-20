Buster + Punch Joins Be Original Americas to Champion Authentic Design and Fight Knock-Offs

"Design isn't just about how things look—it's about pushing boundaries and staying true to original ideas," Massimo Buster Minale, Founder of Buster + Punch Post this

With a commitment to craftsmanship and originality, Buster + Punch has long been a leader in producing innovative, design-forward products. This partnership with Be Original Americas extends the brand's mission to preserve the value of creativity and original design in an era where mass replication has become increasingly widespread.

"Design isn't just about how things look—it's about pushing boundaries and staying true to original ideas," said Massimo Buster Minale, Founder of Buster + Punch. "Joining Be Original Americas is our way of standing with the designers and makers who innovate, create, and take risks. We're proud to support a movement that protects the value of authentic design and celebrates the hard work behind every original concept. In today's market, where counterfeits are everywhere, protecting creativity is more important than ever."

Be Original Americas works at the forefront of the movement to protect design integrity, partnering with U.S. Customs and Border Protection to stop counterfeits before they reach consumers—defending not only intellectual property, but also the economic foundation that supports American design jobs and innovation. Through this partnership, over 8,000 American jobs have been protected, $30.3 million worth of counterfeit goods seized, and 38 illegal shipments intercepted. Be Original also fosters a growing community of over 800 members, supporters, and followers who share best practices and strategies to protect and celebrate original design.

"As a brand, Buster + Punch has always stood for originality and craftsmanship, and partnering with Be Original Americas is a natural extension of that commitment," said David Schlocker, President of Buster + Punch. "This membership strengthens our ability to support designers and creatives, as well as the manufacturers who have invested and bring these products to market – as well as continue to pave the way for innovation in the industry. By standing up for original design, we're not just protecting intellectual property—we're protecting the future of creativity itself. Over the past several years we have observed several brands taking our signature designs and copying them, and these infringements have noticeably increased in 2024 into this year. Our global brand holds over 450 design patents and several technical patents, in which we unfortunately must also invest in protecting."

Buster + Punch's membership in Be Original Americas strengthens its position as a tastemaker in the interior design space and reinforces the brand's leadership in promoting creative integrity and design excellence. Together, Buster + Punch and Be Original Americas are advocating for a design future rooted in originality, where authentic voices are heard, protected, and celebrated.

For more information about Buster + Punch, please visit https://busterandpunch.com/us/

About Buster + Punch

Buster + Punch is the disruptive home fashion brand that has been revolutionizing interior design for over a decade - turning everyday architectural elements into premium, must-have pieces that remain relevant and unforgettable. Rooted in custom motorcycles and the vibrant energy of London's subculture scene, the company was founded in 2013 by renowned architect Massimo Buster Minale and in 2015, Buster + Punch launched the world's first-ever designer LED light bulb, further pushing the boundaries of design and functionality. With an obsession for craftsmanship, the brand uses rare solid metals and precision engineering to create everything from cabinet and door hardware, switches, dimmers, and outlets, to lighting, kitchen faucets, and bespoke furniture—all designed to elevate any space.

About Be Original Americas

Be Original Americas is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the economic, ethical, and environmental value of authentic design. By working with designers, manufacturers, and consumers, the organization advocates for the protection of intellectual property and aims to create a more sustainable and ethical design industry.

