Buster + Punch x GROHE SPA: Launch a Seamless Bathroom Collection for Architects and Designers

MIAMI , Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Buster + Punch and GROHE SPA have partnered to make it easier for architects and designers to create cohesive, high-end bathroom spaces. The collaboration is a union of two iconic global brands that introduce a fully integrated collection for the bathroom space in which fixtures, hardware and lighting align in finish, detailing and design aesthetic. The Buster + Punch x GROHE SPA collection will debut at the World Architecture Festival in Miami (WAF) in Miami, Nov. 12–14, 2025.

The Buster + Punch x GROHE SPA collection combines GROHE SPA's "Wellbeing Through Water" philosophy with Buster + Punch's unmistakable solid metal aesthetic, resulting in a curated bathroom collection that combines hardware, detailing, and precision brassware in a singular design language. Envisioned as a "creative's toolkit" for creating refined, unforgettable interiors, the cohesive solution includes a full suite of plumbing fixtures, cabinet hardware, lighting, wall switches, dimmers, and outlets.

"To elevate your look in spas, wet rooms and bathrooms, it's essential to combine detailing, brassware and lighting in one seamless finish. This is one of the key reasons why this collaboration came about and is so powerful - the collection has everything a designer or architect needs to level up these spaces effortlessly. It sets a new benchmark for premium bathroom design - executed with absolute precision," said Massimo Buster Minale, Founder and Creative Director of Buster + Punch.

The collaboration debut features GROHE SPA's timeless finishes - Brushed Warm Sunset, Brushed Cool Sunrise, and Matte Black finishes, matched across Buster + Punch cabinet and door hardware, lighting, toggles, dimmers, USB ports and duplex outlets. Sharing design cues, the brand's signature knurling heightens tactility and ensures perfect harmony across the range.

"This collaboration is born from a shared obsession with color, material, and finish – every surface, every detail considered to elevate bathrooms and redefine expressive interiors. Recognizing that designers and architects often struggle to create perfectly coordinated interiors across different brands, we combined Buster + Punch's bold craftsmanship with GROHE SPA's expertise in water and experiential luxury to offer a fully integrated suite of products where every element aligns, with nothing left to compromise," said Paul Flowers, Leader, LIXIL Global Design & Brand Identity, Chief Design and Brand Officer & Executive Vice President. "The result is a space that invites emotional interaction and turns bathrooms into immersive experiences," he added.

The collection will be available through Buster + Punch x GROHE SPA authorized dealers and project specifications divisions.

About Buster + Punch

Buster + Punch is the disruptive London design label turning everyday fittings into unforgettable design icons. Rooted in custom motorcycles and London's subculture, the company was founded in 2013 by renowned architect Massimo Buster Minale. Today, Buster + Punch has evolved into a global movement, powered by a team of over 100, made up of product developers, engineers, business development, client services, and marketing creatives. With an obsession for craftsmanship, the brand uses rare solid metals and precision engineering to create everything from cabinet and door hardware, switches, dimmers, and outlets to lighting, kitchen faucets, and bespoke furniture – designed to elevate any space. Buster + Punch is a supporting member of Be Original Americas, advocating for the cultural and environmental value of authentic design.

About GROHE

GROHE is the leading global brand for complete bathroom solutions and kitchen fittings, dedicated to providing innovative water products. For many decades, GROHE has been committed to the brand pillars of quality, technology, design and sustainability that illustrate GROHE's commitment to creating exceptional water experiences and to delivering "Pure Freude an Wasser" (Pure Joy of Water). As a global sub-brand, GROHE SPA represents the pinnacle of GROHE, reflecting their commitment to exceptional craftsmanship, premium materials and bespoke design. GROHE is part of LIXIL, a global leader in housing and building materials products and services.

