Busting 5 Digital Quality Management Myths, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn why common quality management system (QMS) myths don't apply to new technology. Attendees will learn how a connected approach elevates quality and manufacturing. The featured speaker will discuss how a no-code quality event management solution enables predictive and preventive quality.
TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Discover a groundbreaking webinar delving into exposing common digital quality management system (QMS) myths in the context of new technology and the transformative power of a connected approach in enhancing quality and manufacturing processes. The objections to digital quality management aren't always based on reality. A good electronic quality management system (eQMS) solves inefficiencies and gives time back to quality professionals. The myths that keep companies from making an eQMS investment are that a digital system is expensive, rigid, complex and difficult to use. During this webinar, the featured speaker will be taking a look at and busting these myths.
A digital quality management system doesn't have to be expensive and some of the best products are affordable for small- and medium-sized businesses. Older systems might be rigid, but new advances in quality event management systems provide unparalleled flexibility for users so they can configure and modify their processes themselves — no additional coding or software customization required. One of the hardest aspects of managing an eQMS is validation, but validation can be automated and completely satisfy regulatory compliance requirements. And a comprehensive eQMS breaks down siloes between the quality data so it can be easily accessed and managed.
Join this webinar to gain insights into how a no-code quality event management solution can empower predictive and preventive quality measures, revolutionizing the way quality assurance is approached in today's dynamic technological landscape.
Join Kevin Ballard — Senior Product Manager, Validation on Demand, MasterControl, for the live webinar on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at 2pm EST (8pm CET/EU-Central).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Busting 5 Digital Quality Management Myths.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Media Contact
Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, vkovacevic@xtalks.com
SOURCE Xtalks
Share this article