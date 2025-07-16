Busy Bee Jumpers Buzzes into Franchising: Three New Franchisees Signed in First 30 Days

With nearly three decades of success in the bounce house rental industry, Busy Bee Jumpers launches its franchise model, and early momentum shows strong demand and scalability in a fragmented market.

BOSTON, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Busy Bee Jumpers, a longtime leader in bounce house rentals, has officially launched its franchise program, and the results came quickly. Within 30 days of rolling out the opportunity, the brand signed three franchisees who are now actively operating and already seeing consistent weekend bookings.

The decision to franchise wasn't made overnight. After nearly 27 years in the business, the Busy Bee team spent months refining operations, documenting systems and preparing a model that could be replicated in markets across the country. What they've built is more than just a party rental brand, it's a scalable business opportunity designed to fill a gap in an industry where many operators still rely on outdated methods and inconsistent customer service.

"The three franchisees we've signed all came in organically," said Sal Longo, owner of Busy Bee Jumpers. "One is my longtime chief financial officer of 15 years, who opened up on Cape Cod. Another is a lifelong high school friend of mine and his wife in Rhode Island. And then my insurance broker spoke so highly about the business and the operation we've built that a friend of his bought into the franchise with his son. None of the three have even been open for 60 days yet, and all of them are already seeing immediate success. Every weekend, they're out delivering equipment and booking rentals."

The first three franchisees represent a mix of backgrounds, but all had one thing in common: they were drawn to the brand because of its strong reputation, streamlined processes and proven demand. Each franchisee was onboarded quickly in time for the Northeast's busy spring and summer rental season, and while their timelines were accelerated, their performance has exceeded expectations.

Busy Bee's success lies in its ability to simplify what is often seen as a complex seasonal business. With a straightforward inventory model and dedicated support team, franchisees are able to get up and running quickly without sacrificing quality or service. The company's call center, staffed by seasoned operators, plays a key role in supporting new owners with customer communication and rental coordination.

"Because our inventory is simplified and our training process is detailed, covering everything from equipment setup and breakdown to customer service, they were able to get moving quickly," Longo said. "On top of that, we have a call center staffed by experienced operators with over 15 years in the industry, helping field customer calls and guide the franchisees through the early stages. That kind of support builds a lot of consumer confidence and leads to more bookings right out of the gate."

The brand is also leveraging a modern marketing approach that blends traditional advertising with digital outreach. Rather than relying on word-of-mouth or passive referral traffic, Busy Bee has developed a disciplined online strategy, utilizing platforms like Google, Instagram, Facebook and even content creators, to drive consistent demand in new territories.

Franchisees aren't just getting equipment and a manual; they're getting a system designed for growth. That system includes ongoing mentorship and a collaborative brand culture that values feedback and continuous improvement. The leadership team is deeply involved, ensuring that each franchisee not only feels supported but is set up for long-term success.

Looking forward, the brand is preparing for further expansion. Territories are already in development in southern Florida and Henderson, Nevada. Additionally, Busy Bee plans to roll out a franchise conversion program later this year, giving existing independent operators the chance to join the system without having to start from scratch.

"The goal is to approach existing operators who've already expressed interest in joining our system and offer them a franchise structure that's fair for both sides," Longo said. "We don't want them to feel like they have to completely liquidate their inventory or overhaul their operations overnight. Instead, we want to be a true partner in that transition and give them the flexibility to gradually integrate into our system at a pace that works for them."

The early success of the franchise program has validated what the brand already knew: the demand for safe, reliable and professionally managed inflatable rentals is strong and growing. By bringing operational excellence and modern marketing to an often-overlooked sector, Busy Bee is carving out a new path in the party rental space.

"Every day, I'm gaining more confidence, not just in the three franchisees we've launched, but in the model we've built," Longo said. "To see this kind of success in under 60 days is incredible. My team has done an outstanding job supporting each of these new owners, answering questions, walking them through contracts, insurance, equipment setup and breakdown, and providing extremely thorough training. Their dedication has made all the difference, and I couldn't be more grateful for how they've embraced this next chapter and helped bring it to life."

