BusyKid and MoneyTime Join Forces to Help Raise Financially Savvy Children

This new partnership can easily fill the void in our classrooms as BusyKid/MoneyTime can provide families a powerful toolkit to learn how to earn, save, donate and invest money as a simulation or real life. Kids (10-14) can start with MoneyTime to build an understanding of money management, and then move to BusyKid to take advantage of the lessons learned.

"We've always considered ourselves a hands-on learning tool which found success because kids learn best by doing, and when it came to money management, there was no place for kids practice," said BusyKid CEO Gregg Murset. "Now we are thrilled to partner with MoneyTime to help parents raise financially literate kids through lessons, quizzes and simulation. Working together, we are helping the next generation build sound financial routines through education and a practical learning platform that lets kids and teens immediately implement what they learned."

MoneyTime incorporates 30 self-taught modules and automatically marked quizzes, covering the full spectrum of personal finance; from earning, saving and interest to borrowing, investing and business. It is fun, engaging and highly interactive, with children having to solve problems regularly throughout. They are rewarded with virtual money for each correct answer to spend on avatars and investments within the program, which builds confidence in making their own financial decisions.

"Sound money management is something many parents struggle teaching their kids, because they weren't taught it themselves," said MoneyTime CEO Neil Edmond. "Now parents can be confident that they are giving their kids the best possible start on their financial journey. Their children are learning how all the pieces of the financial jigsaw fit together through the MoneyTime program, then gaining hands-on experience in the real world via the BusyKid app and debit card. It's remarkable how well aligned the two platforms are."

About BusyKid

BusyKid is continuing the mission of helping kids use modern technology to learn how to handle finances in a complicated world. The award-winning platform is a leader in improving financial literacy for children and teens through hands-on, repeatable experiences. Through its app kids and teens can earn, save, share, spend and learn to invest real money paid by parents, family and friends for chores completed or for any reason. Each user even gets a personalized BusyKid Debit Card for purchases online or in stores. For more details, visit www.busykid.com.

About MoneyTime

MoneyTime Global is headquartered in Christchurch, New Zealand. Its product is a gamified, online financial literacy program for 10-14 year olds. Their award winning program was launched in New Zealand in June 2018 and is now used by more than 70,000 kids in New Zealand, South Africa, Australia and the United States. www.moneytimekids.com

Media Contact

