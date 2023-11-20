BusyKid Names Its Top Kid and Teen Money Managers for 2023

Managing money isn't easy and no one is perfect, but these kids certainly have grasped the concept and we are extremely proud that our app inspired or assisted them along the way. Post this

"Once again we're amazed by all the kids who were nominated and by what we found through our research," said BusyKid CEO Gregg Murset. "The tough part was cutting it down to only the top performers. Every year we see numerous examples of kids, who with the help of a parent, take the opportunity to learn about money through BusyKid and take off like a rocket. We have kid entrepreneurs, serious investors, those who are helping others, and some with big savings accounts for a vehicle, school trip or special family vacation. Managing money isn't easy and no one is perfect, but these kids certainly have grasped the concept and we are extremely proud that our app inspired or assisted them along the way."

By being honored as one of BusyKid's Top Performers, each child will have a special badge added to their app dashboard and have a $100 bonus added to their account before Black Friday.

Since January 1 of this year, kids using the BusyKid app have completed 3.1 million chores, earned $14.4 million, invested more than $255,000 and moved roughly $36,000 for donations. Here are BusyKid's Best of the Best for 2023, which includes kids/teens from 21 states and the District of Columbia. Additional children are not listed due to a request from their parents for privacy.

BUSYKID's TOP PERFORMERS

Arizona

Colleen McCoy

California

Jasmine Lopez

David Steele

John Steele

Mars Kastanis

Colorado

Aiden Rohr

Alexander Schreurs

Ori Schreurs

Zoe Schreurs

Connecticut

Alden Hoemann

District of Columbia

Lavinia Pitts

Hatcher Pitts

Florida

Lucius Figueroa

August Figueroa

Rafael Gaspar

Felipe Gaspar

Tallulah Barnard

Sam Zubia

Sofjia Zubia

Georgia

Gryffan Hornburg

Indiana

Dylan Knerr

Madelyn Knerr

Iowa

Jakob Christopher

Jackson Reese

Louisiana

Kahle Dalton

Michigan

Simon Khouri

Ariana Khouri

Ariana Lybrink

Luca Berehulka-Stival

New Jersey

Carmichael Cambria

George Cambria

Casey Schiller

New York

Mathias Tsuji

Rafael Tsuji

Julia Kalashnik

North Carolina

Grayson Abernathy

Mickayla Cobb

Brinkley Green

Braxton Green

Ohio

Elizabeth Ratcliff

William Ratcliff

Oregon

Ayden E.

Tycho Hood

Rhode Island

Rylan Kabalkin

South Carolina

Alyse Campbell

Tennessee

Ella Lapsley

Gabriella Vasilescu

Edward Vasilescu

Texas

Eli Dries

Chuck Donskey

Steven Donskey

Sutton Holleman

Utah

Elsa Dees

Washington

Jarek Popochock

