BusyKid Names Its Top Kid and Teen Money Managers for 2023

PHOENIX, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the fourth time, BusyKid is honoring its "Best of the Best" at using its financial education platform. While many adults struggle to manage money due to a lack of education or experience earlier in life, kids (6-17 years old) work with parents to get hands-on experience earning, saving, sharing, spending, and investing real money through BusyKid.
Just like previous years, BusyKid reviewed hundreds of parent nominations and combed through thousands of other children's accounts to find the top kids with solid account balances, numerous donations, consistent investing, and a proven ability to properly manage funds and use a BusyKid Debit Card wisely.
"Once again we're amazed by all the kids who were nominated and by what we found through our research," said BusyKid CEO Gregg Murset. "The tough part was cutting it down to only the top performers. Every year we see numerous examples of kids, who with the help of a parent, take the opportunity to learn about money through BusyKid and take off like a rocket. We have kid entrepreneurs, serious investors, those who are helping others, and some with big savings accounts for a vehicle, school trip or special family vacation. Managing money isn't easy and no one is perfect, but these kids certainly have grasped the concept and we are extremely proud that our app inspired or assisted them along the way."
By being honored as one of BusyKid's Top Performers, each child will have a special badge added to their app dashboard and have a $100 bonus added to their account before Black Friday.
Since January 1 of this year, kids using the BusyKid app have completed 3.1 million chores, earned $14.4 million, invested more than $255,000 and moved roughly $36,000 for donations. Here are BusyKid's Best of the Best for 2023, which includes kids/teens from 21 states and the District of Columbia. Additional children are not listed due to a request from their parents for privacy.
BUSYKID's TOP PERFORMERS
Arizona
Colleen McCoy
California
Jasmine Lopez
David Steele
John Steele
Mars Kastanis
Colorado
Aiden Rohr
Alexander Schreurs
Ori Schreurs
Zoe Schreurs
Connecticut
Alden Hoemann
District of Columbia
Lavinia Pitts
Hatcher Pitts
Florida
Lucius Figueroa
August Figueroa
Rafael Gaspar
Felipe Gaspar
Tallulah Barnard
Sam Zubia
Sofjia Zubia
Georgia
Gryffan Hornburg
Indiana
Dylan Knerr
Madelyn Knerr
Iowa
Jakob Christopher
Jackson Reese
Louisiana
Kahle Dalton
Michigan
Simon Khouri
Ariana Khouri
Ariana Lybrink
Luca Berehulka-Stival
New Jersey
Carmichael Cambria
George Cambria
Casey Schiller
New York
Mathias Tsuji
Rafael Tsuji
Julia Kalashnik
North Carolina
Grayson Abernathy
Mickayla Cobb
Brinkley Green
Braxton Green
Ohio
Elizabeth Ratcliff
William Ratcliff
Oregon
Ayden E.
Tycho Hood
Rhode Island
Rylan Kabalkin
South Carolina
Alyse Campbell
Tennessee
Ella Lapsley
Gabriella Vasilescu
Edward Vasilescu
Texas
Eli Dries
Chuck Donskey
Steven Donskey
Sutton Holleman
Utah
Elsa Dees
Washington
Jarek Popochock
