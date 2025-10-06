Butcher Block Co. Announces Fall Sale: 20% Off John Boos Furniture

Butcher Block Co., John Boos & Co.'s Premier Online Partner, announced its 2025 Fall Sale offering 20% off Boos butcher block furniture, including islands, tables, carts, and prep stations, October 6–14 with code BOOSBEST.
PHOENIX, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Butcher Block Co., "THE Experts in All Things Butcher Block," has revealed details of the company's Fall 2025 pre-holiday sale. It involves BBCO's leading supplier, John Boos & Co., who happens to be the worldwide leader in butcher block kitchen furniture. BBCO is John Boos & Co.'s Premier Partner in the online shopping channel.
John Boos & Co., headquartered in Effingham, Illinois, developed the butcher-block product concept and category in 1887 and remains the worldwide leader to this day. Commercial butchers, bakers, food processors and restaurateurs, as well as professional and amateur chefs, value and trust the John Boos brand name and products.
During BBCO's John Boos 2025 Fall Sale, shoppers can score 20 percent savings on John Boos-brand standing butcher blocks and butcher-block islands, tables, carts and prep stations, all of which feature durable yet beautiful butcher block tops. Top-selling furniture items eligible for promotional savings include:
- The John Boos PCA Block (with pencil legs) and the John Boos AB Block (with turned legs), which feature 10-inch-thick end-grain Maple blocks and are available in 5 sizes.
- The John Boos Homestead butcher block table, sporting a 5-inch end-grain Maple block mounted on a base that comes in 9 different colors.
- John Boos Gathering Blocks showcase 4-inch end-grain Maple butcher blocks in two sizes: 36" x 24" or 48" x 24", plus a slatted wood shelf and quaint, sliding wicker-basket storage drawers.
- John Boos Country Work Tables are equipped with 1.5-inch-thick butcher block tops in either edge-grain Maple or blended-grain Oak. Choose from dozens of configurations (e.g., with or without shelves, a utility drawer or wheels) and select one of eight colors for your table's base.
- John Boos Pro Prep blocks, featuring 4-inch Maple or Cherry end-grain butcher blocks, are available in four sizes.
- The John Boos Cucina Grande Prep Station is available in Maple or Walnut, which can be tricked out with an optional table leaf for added workspace and an optional pot rack for keeping equipment close at hand.
- John Boos Cucina kitchen carts that blend butcher block tops with stainless steel frames and shelves. The Technica is equipped with a single perforated lower shelf; the Elegante includes two; and the D-Amico's single lower shelf is composed of steel rods.
BBCO's "20% Off John Boos Furniture Fall Sale" runs from 12:01 a.m. on Monday, October 6, 2025, through 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, October 14, 2025. To take advantage of this special offer, shoppers are advised to enter the promotional code BOOSBEST during checkout.
Besides John Boos butcher block furniture, BBCO offers for sale John Boos butcher block countertops and island tops, as well as John Boos cutting boards. BBCO also markets its own line of BBCO brand wood countertops in butcher-block and plank styles and an all-natural line of butcher block care products, including a natural cleanser, a natural oil and a natural board conditioner.
