Butcher Block Co. Unlocks Spring Kitchen Renewal with 15% Off Wood Countertops

"Wood surfaces are more than just a place to prepare meals; they are a timeless centerpiece of kitchen life, cherished for their organic warmth, enduring durability, and inviting character." Post this

Wood surfaces are more than just a place to prepare meals; they are a timeless centerpiece of kitchen life, cherished for their organic warmth, enduring durability, and inviting character. Butcher Block Co. understands that authentic materials elevate a home, and this limited-time spring offer is designed to make it easier than ever to bring high-quality, authentic butcher block into your space without the concern of stretching your budget.

The Spring Renewal Offer Details:

What: 15% off all BBCO-brand wood countertops, island tops, and plank-style tops.

How: Enter code REFRESH at checkout.

When: Throughout the month of March, for all orders placed before April 1.

The sale features a wide selection of BBCO's renowned wood tops, available in a rich range of 14 different species—from the bright clarity of classic maple to the deep, resonant tones of walnut—as well as various styles and sizes. Whether you are undertaking a complete kitchen overhaul or simply upgrading your existing kitchen island, these custom-quality pieces are designed to fit seamlessly into both modern minimalist and traditional classic aesthetics. The addition of a wood top is an instant change that transforms a kitchen's entire atmosphere, making it feel livelier and more welcoming.

For projects that require detailed planning, the BBCo. team offers dedicated guidance on custom sizing and specialized cutouts for integrating sinks or stoves. Their commitment to customer support ensures the finished piece fits your unique vision perfectly. Beyond the sale items, their expansive online catalog includes everything needed for a wood kitchen, from essential finishing oils and support brackets to premium cutting boards and kitchen carts.

Media Contact

Kathleen Grodsky, Butcher Block Co., 1 (877) 845-5597, [email protected], https://butcherblockco.com/

SOURCE Butcher Block Co.