Butcher Block Co. Unlocks Spring Kitchen Renewal with 15% Off Wood Countertops

Butcher Block Co. (BBCO) is offering 15% off all BBCO-brand wood countertops, plank-style tops, and island surfaces for the entire month of March. Customers can use the promo code REFRESH at checkout for all qualifying orders placed before April 1st. The sale aims to help homeowners and designers refresh their kitchens with high-quality, authentic wood surfaces, available in 14 species and various styles.
PHOENIX, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With the change of seasons, spring inspires a desire for renewal, a fresh perspective that begins right at home. Butcher Block Co. (BBCo.) is embracing this energy by inviting homeowners and designers to refresh their most-used space—the kitchen. For the entire month of March, customers can save 15% on the company's signature BBCO-brand wood countertops, plank-style tops, and island surfaces.
To take advantage of this seasonal savings event, simply use the promo code REFRESH at checkout. This discount applies to all qualifying orders placed before April 1st, giving you plenty of time to plan your project.
Wood surfaces are more than just a place to prepare meals; they are a timeless centerpiece of kitchen life, cherished for their organic warmth, enduring durability, and inviting character. Butcher Block Co. understands that authentic materials elevate a home, and this limited-time spring offer is designed to make it easier than ever to bring high-quality, authentic butcher block into your space without the concern of stretching your budget.
The Spring Renewal Offer Details:
- What: 15% off all BBCO-brand wood countertops, island tops, and plank-style tops.
- How: Enter code REFRESH at checkout.
- When: Throughout the month of March, for all orders placed before April 1.
The sale features a wide selection of BBCO's renowned wood tops, available in a rich range of 14 different species—from the bright clarity of classic maple to the deep, resonant tones of walnut—as well as various styles and sizes. Whether you are undertaking a complete kitchen overhaul or simply upgrading your existing kitchen island, these custom-quality pieces are designed to fit seamlessly into both modern minimalist and traditional classic aesthetics. The addition of a wood top is an instant change that transforms a kitchen's entire atmosphere, making it feel livelier and more welcoming.
For projects that require detailed planning, the BBCo. team offers dedicated guidance on custom sizing and specialized cutouts for integrating sinks or stoves. Their commitment to customer support ensures the finished piece fits your unique vision perfectly. Beyond the sale items, their expansive online catalog includes everything needed for a wood kitchen, from essential finishing oils and support brackets to premium cutting boards and kitchen carts.
Media Contact
Kathleen Grodsky, Butcher Block Co., 1 (877) 845-5597, [email protected], https://butcherblockco.com/
SOURCE Butcher Block Co.
Share this article