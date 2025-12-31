Butcher BLOCK PARTY Special Offer: 5% Off All Butcher Block Products

Butcher Block Co., a leading online seller of "All Things Butcher Block," has announced their annual Butcher BLOCK PARTY will run from December 26th through January 11, 2026. The promotional event will offer shoppers the opportunity to pocket five percent savings sitewide to ring in the new year.
PHOENIX, Dec. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Butcher Block Co., a leading online seller of "All Things Butcher Block," has announced their annual Butcher BLOCK PARTY will run from December 26th through January 11, 2026. The promotional event will offer shoppers the opportunity to pocket five percent savings sitewide to ring in the new year.
Since 2006, Butcher Block Co. has offered online shoppers the broadest assortment of butcher block products available on any single website. Designed to bring warmth and natural beauty into kitchens and dining rooms, butcher block furniture and cutting and carving boards are popular choices for homeowners seeking to update or refresh the look of their homes while upgrading product durability and reliability.
BBCO store offerings include wood countertops in butcher block or plank-style and fourteen different species of wood; handcrafted tables and traditional standing butcher blocks for baking, meal prep or dining; kitchen carts for added convenience; and cutting and carving boards in dozens of styles and sizes.
According to company CEO, Kathleen Grodsky, "This year marks the fifth anniversary of BBCO's Annual Butcher BLOCK PARTY and the event has become a big hit. It gives our customers an opportunity to start out the new year with a bang by stepping up to the highest‑quality and most functional natural wood products on the market, and save money at the same time. It's a great way to update the look and elevate the style of your home or apartment and enhance your productivity in the kitchen."
To take advantage of this limited-time 5% discount offer, shoppers must enter the promotion code BLOCKPARTY26 during the checkout process.
More about Butcher Block Co. – BBCO is proud to offer products designed and manufactured by John Boos & Co. – the worldwide category leader. In addition, BBCO sells its own line of countertops in butcher block and plank styles in 14 different species of wood: American Cherry, Ash, Beech, Birch, Brazilian Cherry, Hickory, Knotty Alder, Knotty Pine, Mahogany, Maple, Red Oak, Spanish Cedar, Walnut and White Oak. BBCO also markets an eco-friendly line of butcher block care products, including a natural cleanser, a natural oil and a natural board conditioner.
For more information, please visit Butcher Block Co.
Media Contact
Kathleen Grodsky, Butcher Block Co, 1 (877) 845-5597, [email protected], https://butcherblockco.com/
SOURCE Butcher Block Co
