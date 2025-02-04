Butcher's Bone Broth and Kloss Creatives PR Announce National Strategic Partnership

"What we liked about Kloss Creatives PR was their unique approach to storytelling, focusing on not only food and beverage, but also on enriching the lives of our audiences in the health and wellness, caregiver, parenting, and pet spaces." –Butcher's Bone Broth CEO Thomas Odermatt Post this

"When thinking through our 2025 marketing and communications strategy, we knew it was the right time to bring an outside perspective to raise awareness of Butcher's Bone Broth and what makes our product so unique," said Thomas Odermatt, CEO and Founder of Butcher's Bone Broth and Roli Roti. "What we liked about Kloss Creatives PR was their unique approach to storytelling, focusing on not only food and beverage, but also on enriching the lives of our audiences in the health and wellness, caregiver, parenting, and pet spaces."

Kloss Creatives is a top-tier PR source for impactful companies leading the health, wellness, and consumer packaged goods industries. Founded by Kelsey Kloss, a national journalist and former in-house editor for legacy media outlets including Reader's Digest, Prevention, Good Housekeeping, Woman's Day, and others, the Kloss Creatives PR team doesn't just know the media landscape — they live it.

"We're thrilled to be working with Butcher's Bone Broth and are excited to bring our powerhouse creative thinking to the forefront this year," said Kelsey Kloss, CEO and founder of Kloss Creatives PR. "Both Thomas and Butcher's Bone Broth have such a compelling story to tell, and with our deep-rooted background in the health and wellness sector, we're passionate about sharing the brand's larger message about how a simple, slowed-down approach to food can be so impactful."

While he may be titled as CEO and Founder of Butcher's Bone Broth, Thomas Odermatt takes the most pride in his role as a chef at his company. As a third-generation Swiss butcher, Thomas follows practices his father (a 'Metzgermeister' or master butcher) taught him from a young age. Butcher's Bone Broth uses the best cuts of free range meats from trusted farms (providing the highest quality ingredients for its customers), relies on family recipes that are tried and true, and harnesses the culture of slowing down.

With exclusive partnerships and new marketing initiatives in the pipeline, Kloss Creatives PR has already hit the ground running on press efforts for 2025. If you're interested in learning more about Butcher's Bone Broth or want to collaborate, please reach out to: [email protected].

About Kloss Creatives PR

Kloss Creatives PR is a national public relations agency specializing in health, wellness, food, and beverage. Founded in 2022 by journalist and former national magazine editor Kelsey Kloss, the agency has a storied track record of transforming brand impact, growing audiences, and increasing revenue. Kloss Creatives PR has worked with companies ranging from startups to household name brands. Its team of seasoned media professionals continues to position award-winning brands in the lifestyle, health, and culinary industries as thought leaders — driving revenue and scaling audiences to position them for long-term growth.

About Butcher's Bone Broth

Butcher's Bone Broth got its start as the Roli Roti food truck in 2002, which is now a widely beloved fleet of six trucks in the Bay Area that sling its famed rotisserie chickens and porchetta sandwiches. Feeding thousands of loyal customers every week, Chef Thomas Odermatt saw that people appreciated his take on food — simple yet meticulously made. He was inspired to nourish people outside of his trucks in only the ways he knew how: with Butcher's Bone Broth, a uniquely fresh, organic bone broth. Truly following the practice of "less is more," Butcher's Bone Broth's classic flavors are made with only three simple ingredients and its broths are simmered for up to 48 hours. Butcher's Bone Broth is available nationwide at top retailers, including select Whole Foods, Sprouts, and Costco.

For more information, contact:

[email protected]

Media:

[email protected]

Media Contact

Kelsey Kloss, Kloss Creatives PR, 1 559-553-5506, [email protected], www.klosscreatives.com

SOURCE Kloss Creatives PR