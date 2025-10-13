Butler Community College Leverages Voyatek's Application Fraud Firewall to Fight Back Against Ghost Students

To stop application fraud without creating frustrating roadblocks for legitimate students, colleges need intelligent solutions that will verify who is really behind the computer. Post this

Voyatek's Application Fraud Firewall leverages sophisticated AI identity verification and fraud models that analyze admissions, financial aid, and enrollment data to identify fraud with precision and accuracy. The solution includes Socure's Predictive Document Verification as part of its IAL2-compliant platform, surpassing Department of Education FAFSA requirements for identity verification and fraud prevention.

"Behind the surge in application fraud are sophisticated criminal networks using complex, evolving tactics. Manual approaches to fraud detection simply can't keep up," said John Van Weeren, VP, Higher Education at Voyatek. "To stop application fraud without creating frustrating roadblocks for legitimate students, colleges need intelligent solutions that will verify who is really behind the computer."

Application Fraud Firewall's best-in-class predictive models analyze and correlate every facet of a digital identity, utilizing over 1000 data sources, 17,000 features, 8 billion rows of data, and a continuous feedback loop of decision outcomes from thousands of customers worldwide.

Valuable insights uncovered by Voyatek's fraud prevention solutions have helped Voyatek's clients reduce their manual review workloads by up to 80% and realize a 10x return on investment in the first year of deployment.

