Butter Buds Showcases Ingredient Solutions that Deliver Flavor and Function with a Clean Label at Natural Products Expo West 2025

The team at Butter Buds is excited to meet with Natural Products Expo West attendees and discuss how our real dairy, dairy alternative, and on-trend specialty and organic ingredient solutions can be used to create great-tasting, clean label products with exceptional flavor and functionality. Post this

Butter Buds is serving a variety of delicious concepts at booth #3491 in the Natural & Specialty Foods Pavilion-Hall D that feature the latest clean label flavor innovations. Stop by and taste the difference with the following prototypes including:

Organic Sugar Cookie – this rich, buttery indulgent treat is a clean and organic version of everyone's favorite cookie. It showcases Butter Buds Organic Cream Plus Vanilla—a flavor combination that makes this unfrosted cookie taste like it has frosting.

Instant Coffee Beverage – made with Butter Buds Organic Non-Dairy Buds Butter Flavor to mask the bitterness typically associated with instant coffee. Butter Buds serves up this quick and convenient drink that stars delicious dairy flavor for a rich dairy experience with a silky mouthfeel.

Buffalo and Bleu Cheese Popcorn – made with Butter Buds Cheese Buds Bleu to deliver mild tanginess and the ultimate gourmet taste with a cost savings.

Milk Chocolate Coating – featuring Butter Buds Dried Cream Extract to create a rich, chocolatey experience without the premium cost.

Butter Buds products offer unique flavor profiles and functionality for ingenious ingredients that help deliver delicious, consumer-pleasing finished products. Committed to high-quality ingredients and customer service, Butter Buds has a customer-focused R&D department and team of experienced food scientists and product development specialists that work closely with customers to proactively explore new trends, products and formulation solutions made possible at their state-of-the-art production facility in Racine, Wisconsin.

Meet the Butter Buds team at booth #3491 in the Natural & Specialty Foods Pavilion-Hall D, or visit the website at https://www.bbuds.com/food-ingredients to learn more about Butter Buds concentrated dairy ingredients and specialty flavors.

About Butter Buds

Butter Buds Inc. manufactures a wide array of concentrated dairy flavors made from fresh butter, cheese and other quality ingredients. Butter Buds also offers a line of innovative flavor concentrates that provide unique flavor characteristics – Butter Buds - Bacon, Cocoa Butter Buds® and Dried Beer Extract. To address today's clean label trend, Butter Buds provides a variety of clean label options including Certified Organic and non-dairy dairy flavors. Butter Buds' customer-focused R&D department and team of experienced food scientists and product development specialists work closely with customers to answer the needs of today's brands at their state-of-the-art production facility in Racine, Wisconsin.

For additional information, please contact:

Butter Buds Inc.

(262) 598-9900

[email protected] [[email protected] __title__ [email protected]]

Media Contact

Carrie Livingston, ColinKurtis Advertising, 8155198302, [email protected], https://www.bbuds.com/food-ingredients

SOURCE Butter Buds