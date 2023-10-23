butter LONDON and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes Unveil Their Adventurous Nail Lacquer Collab with Six Moody Mini Patent Shine 10X Nail Lacquers

"We are thrilled to be collaborating with The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes as the excitement in the film matches the spirit of butter LONDON," says Julie Campbell, Executive Vice President and CMO. Post this

English Lavender Mini Patent Shine 10X Nail Lacquer (Soft Lavender Crème)

Afters Mini Patent Shine 10X Nail Lacquer (Dark Blackberry Crème)

Bubbly Rose Mini Patent Shine 10X Nail Lacquer (Rose Gold Shimmer)

Royal Emerald Mini Patent Shine 10X Nail Lacquer (Deep Metallic Green)

Pop Orange Mini Patent Shine 10X Nail Lacquer (Light Tangerine Crème)

Smashing! Mini Patent Shine 10X Nail Lacquer (Siren Red Crème)

Each shade in this luxurious kit can be mixed and matched for a personalized look. For a deep and mysterious manicure, we recommend the Patent Shine 10X Nail Lacquer in shades Royal Emerald for a dark shimmering finish, Afters for a moody maroon, or Smashing! For a decadent red manicure. For a more energetic and punchy manicure, we recommend the Patent Shine 10X Nail Lacquer in shades English Lavender for a light and airy look, Bubbly Rose for a shimmering finish, or Pop Orange for a cheeky tangerine hue.

See The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes in theaters on November 17th! As always, all butter LONDON Patent Shine 10X Nail Lacquer hues are gluten-free, paraben-free and cruelty-free. The 10-Free formula does not contain Formaldehyde, Formaldehyde Resin, DBP, Toluen, Camphor, Ethyl Tosylamide, Xylene, or TPHP for Feel Good Beauty our customers can trust.

The collaboration will be available for purchase starting October 20th on butterlondon.com. To learn more about the award-winning Patent Shine 10X Nail Lacquer collection and other bestselling beauty and nail products, visit butterlondon.com

Experience the story of THE HUNGER GAMES — 64 years before Katniss Everdeen volunteered as tribute, and decades before Coriolanus Snow became the tyrannical President of Panem.

THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES follows a young Coriolanus (Tom Blyth) who is the last hope for his failing lineage, the once-proud Snow family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol. With his livelihood threatened, Snow is reluctantly assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), a tribute from the impoverished District 12. But after Lucy Gray's charm captivates the audience of Panem, Snow sees an opportunity to shift their fates. With everything he has worked for hanging in the balance, Snow unites with Lucy Gray to turn the odds in their favor. Battling his instincts for both good and evil, Snow sets out on a race against time to survive and reveal if he will ultimately become a songbird or a snake.

Lionsgate presents, a Color Force / Lionsgate / about:blank production.

Starring Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, Peter Dinklage, Hunter Schafer, Josh Andrés Rivera, Jason Schwartzman, and Viola Davis, the film is directed by Francis Lawrence from a screenplay by Michael Lesslie and Michael Arndt, based on the novel by Suzanne Collins. It is produced by Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, and Francis Lawrence.

About butter LONDON

Founded in 2005 by a British entrepreneur and London's premier fashion manicurist, butter LONDON™ catapulted into the runway world bringing a refreshingly hip and better-for-you fashion sense to nail care. The trailblazing luxury approach—fueled with a skincare-inspired ingredient philosophy—quickly made butter LONDON a world-renowned, high-fashion 3-Free nail care brand. Today, we create fun, imaginative, good-for-you makeup, body, and nail care products using the same ingenious Crafted with Skincare™ approach to formulations. Our nail collection is 10-Free and our clean makeup collection is always free of parabens, mineral oil, petrolatum, sodium lauryl sulfate, phthalates, BHA, and triclosan. We believe beauty should leave you feeling happy and looking polished. butter LONDON is Feel Good Beauty® you can trust.

About Lionsgate

Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) encompasses world-class motion picture and television studio operations aligned with the STARZ premium global subscription platform to bring a unique and varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers around the world. The Company's film, television, subscription and location-based entertainment businesses are backed by an 18,000-title library and a valuable collection of iconic film and television franchises. A digital age company driven by its entrepreneurial culture and commitment to innovation, the Lionsgate brand is synonymous with bold, original, relatable entertainment for audiences worldwide.

