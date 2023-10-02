butter LONDON Debuts Its New Reign Collection of Must-Have Nail Lacquers, Nail Treatments and Nail Art Tools That Embodies the Glamour and Decadence of the Holiday Season

"Our Reign holiday theme captures the essence of glitz, glamour, and romance," says Julie Campbell, Executive Vice President and CMO. "This epic show-stopping collection embodies the opulence of the holiday season." Tweet this

The Legends of London 19-Piece Nail Vault is inspired by the buzzing streets of London and a sweeping history of wonderfully gothic beginnings. Legends of London 19-Piece Nail Vault includes four storybook-inspired sections to pair with Winter, Spring, Summer, and Autumn with correlating nail lacquer hues, tools, and nail treatments that effortlessly embody each season: Winter includes self-care must-haves to help rejuvenate the look of nails during the chilly Winter months, while Spring features classic, soft, and delicate nail lacquer hues inspired by new beginnings. Summer includes cheerful colours inspired by blooming flowers and golden hour sunshine, and Autumn includes crisp nudes and smoky shades inspired by Autumn harvest festivals.

Along with Legends of London, the cheeky beauty brand is also releasing Merry & Bright, a 4-Piece Mini Patent Shine 10X Nail Lacquer Set that is available both at Anthropologie and on the butter LONDON website. This mini nail lacquer set features the perfect colours to bring some holiday cheer, including Piece of Cake, a soft dusty pink crème, All Hail the Queen, a holographic shimmering beige, Champagne Princess, a pearlescent Champagne, and Broody, a raspberry crème hue for a manicure that sparkles and shines this holiday season.

butter LONDON's Holiday Collection also includes three festive Holiday Nail Duos 2-Piece Mini Patent Shine 10X Nail Sets that add a posh and polished look to every occasion! Champagne Truffles includes two indulgent mini Patent Shine 10X Nail Lacquers that are perfect to turn any moment into a celebration, Merry Majesty includes two royal mini Patent Shine 10X Nail Lacquer hues for a manicure fit for a queen, and Ice Princess includes two mini Patent Shine 10X Nail Lacquers that are truly show-stopping. The fearlessly festive shades included in these mini holiday sets include:

Champagne Truffle 2-Piece Mini Patent Shine 10X Nail Lacquer Set

Boozy Chocolate Mini Patent Shine 10X Nail Lacquer (A Warm Coffee Brown Crème)

Bubble Rosé Mini Patent Shine 10X Nail Lacquer (A Rose Gold Shimmer)

Merry Majesty 2-Piece Mini Patent Shine 10X Nail Lacquer Set

Her Majesty's Red Mini Patent Shine 10X Nail Lacquer (A True Red Crème)

High Street Crème Mini Patent Shine 10X Nail Lacquer (A Neutral Champagne Crème with Hints of Gold)

Ice Princess 2-Piece Mini Patent Shine 10X Nail Lacquer Set

Black Magic Mini Patent Shine 10X Nail Lacquer (A Black and Silver Glitter)

Princess Cut Mini Patent Shine 10X Nail Lacquer (An Opaque Pearl Shimmer)

All butter LONDON Patent Shine 10X Nail Lacquer hues are gluten-free, paraben-free and always cruelty-free. The 10-Free formula does not contain Formaldehyde, Formaldehyde Resin, DBP, Toluen, Camphor, Ethyl Tosylamide, Xylene, or TPHP for Feel Good Beauty® you can trust!

To learn more about the award-winning Patent Shine 10X Nail Lacquer collection and other best-selling beauty and nail products to gift this holiday season, visit butterlondon.com

About butter LONDON

Founded in 2005 by a British entrepreneur and London's premier fashion manicurist, butter LONDON™ catapulted into the runway world bringing a refreshingly hip and better-for-you fashion sense to nail care. The trailblazing luxury approach—fueled with a skincare-inspired ingredient philosophy—quickly made butter LONDON a world-renowned, high-fashion 3-Free nail care brand. Today, we create fun, imaginative, good-for-you makeup, body, and nail care products using the same ingenious Crafted with Skincare™ approach to formulations. Our nail collection is 10-Free and our clean makeup collection is always free of parabens, mineral oil, petrolatum, sodium lauryl sulfate, phthalates, BHA, and triclosan. We believe beauty should leave you feeling happy and looking polished. butter LONDON is Feel Good Beauty® you can trust.

