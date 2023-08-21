butter LONDON Introduces Chelsea Blooms, an Indulgent Manicure Candle with a Refreshing Scent of Fresh Florals and Warm Spices for the Perfect Me-Time Experience

"Chelsea Blooms is the second iteration of our treatment candle that was a phenomenal success last holiday season," says Julie Campbell, Executive Vice President and CMO. "It is the perfect product for self care at home and makes a unique gift for upcoming holidays." Tweet this

This Manicure Candle is formulated with a naturally skin-softening blend of Soybean and Coconut Oils that perfectly melt into a soothing and conditioning massage treatment. The 100% cotton wick provides a clean burn with a vegan formula. To use Chelsea Blooms, snip the tip of the wick with each use and allow the wax to melt the entire layer of the candle after lighting. Blow out the candle before using and pour the oil directly onto hands or feet and gently massage in for softer, smoother-looking skin.

"In addition to the excellent moisturizing and softening properties of the warm Soybean and Coconut Oils, the candle also creates a moment of luxury and self-care—good for both the body and the mind," says award-winning, New York based dermatologist Dr. Hadley King. "This beautiful candle provides a treat for all of the senses as the lightly fragranced warm oils are massaged into the skin of the hands and feet. It's a perfect self-care ritual!"

Chelsea Blooms pairs well with other skin treatment products by butter LONDON, including Extra Whip Hand and Foot Treatment with Shea Butter for uber-rich hydration and Buttermilk Cake Probiotic Body Balm for a more balanced and healthier-looking complexion.

As always, Chelsea Blooms is cruelty-free and is free of Gluten, Parabens, Mineral Oil, Petrolatum, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Phthalates, BHA, and Triclosan. To shop more butter LONDON body care products, or other bestselling nail treatments, head to butterlondon.com.

About butter LONDON

Founded in 2005 by a British entrepreneur and London's premier fashion manicurist, butter LONDON™ catapulted into the runway world bringing a refreshingly hip and better-for-you fashion sense to nail care. The trailblazing luxury approach—fueled with a skincare-inspired ingredient philosophy—quickly made butter LONDON a world-renowned, high-fashion 3-Free nail care brand. Today, we create fun, imaginative, good-for-you makeup, body, and nail care products using the same ingenious Crafted with Skincare™ approach to formulations. Our nail collection is 10-Free and our clean makeup collection is always free of parabens, mineral oil, petrolatum, sodium lauryl sulfate, phthalates, BHA, and triclosan. We believe beauty should leave you feeling happy and looking polished. butter LONDON is Feel Good Beauty® you can trust.

