butter LONDON Relaunches Sheer Wisdom Nail Tinted Moisturizers with a NEW Fair Shade and Adds a Boozy Chocolate Patent Shine 10X Nail Lacquer for Chic and Cheeky Nails

The naked nail trend continues with butter LONDON's most recent Patent Shine 10X Nail Lacquer launch with a new Boozy Chocolate warm coffee brown nail lacquer that evokes the same cozy feelings as enjoying a sweet chocolate treat. This decadent brown shade is perfect for a neutral yet chic manicure and is the beauty brand's deepest brown shade currently offered. Formulated with the same 10X formula customers know and love, Boozy Chocolate features nail-loving ingredients such as Shock Resisting Polymer Technology and Bamboo Extract to help promote stronger, healthier-looking nails with long-wearing colour so customers can wear their indulgent chocolate mani for up to 10 days.

To apply Sheer Wisdom Tinted Nail Moisturizers or Boozy Chocolate Patent Shine 10X Nail Lacquer, apply one to two coats to clean, dry, bare nails, and let nails dry completely. Both Sheer Wisdom and Patent Shine 10X Nail Lacquers pair well with Horse Power Nail Rescue Base Coat to help restore brittle nails, and Hardwear Shine UV Top Coat to give nails an ultra-glossy shine.

As always, all butter LONDON nail lacquer hues and treatments are gluten-free, paraben-free, and always cruelty-free. The 10-Free formula does not contain Formaldehyde, Formaldehyde Resin, DBP, Toluen, Camphor, Ethyl Tosylamide, Xylene, or TPHP for Feel Good Beauty® you can trust!

About butter LONDON

Founded in 2005 by a British entrepreneur and London's premier fashion manicurist, butter LONDON™ catapulted into the runway world bringing a refreshingly hip and better-for-you fashion sense to nail care. The trailblazing luxury approach—fueled with a skincare-inspired ingredient philosophy—quickly made butter LONDON a world-renowned, high-fashion 3-Free nail care brand. Today, we create fun, imaginative, good-for-you makeup, body, and nail care products using the same ingenious Crafted with Skincare™ approach to formulations. Our nail collection is 10-Free and our clean makeup collection is always free of parabens, mineral oil, petrolatum, sodium lauryl sulfate, phthalates, BHA, and triclosan. We believe beauty should leave you feeling happy and looking polished. butter LONDON is Feel Good Beauty® you can trust.

