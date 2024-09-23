ButterCMS to Unveil AI Plugin for Content Management at Fall Product Event

"We're excited to introduce Butter AI Assistant as a powerful tool that enhances content creation within ButterCMS," said Michael Sonier, General Manager of ButterCMS. Post this

Optimize Content for SEO: Boost search engine rankings with AI-generated suggestions for keyword usage.

Create Variations for A/B testing: Generate multiple versions of content, including headlines, product descriptions, and more.

Maintain Brand Voice : Modify content for multiple brands managed within ButterCMS for consistent messaging.

Optimize Content for Web and Mobile: Customize content for mobile and web for better UX, readability and performance.

Highlight Key Product Attributes: Draft product descriptions that emphasize the highest-rated features.

Enhance General Content: Remove passive voice, quickly craft calls-to-action, make text more engaging and add more personality into content.

"We're excited to introduce Butter AI Assistant as a powerful tool that enhances content creation within ButterCMS," said Michael Sonier, General Manager of ButterCMS. "We're confident that this new feature will offer our users unparalleled flexibility, allowing them to create, edit and transform content faster and more efficiently."

ButterCMS will be showcasing the Butter AI Assistant and other upcoming features during the Fall Product Webinar on Thursday 9/26 at 1 p.m. EDT. Attendees will have an exclusive look at the Butter AI Assistant in action and learn how it can transform their content creation workflows.To register for the event, click here. To test out the Butter AI Assistant, register live during the webinar or contact [email protected] to opt in for a free, two-week free trial. To learn more about ButterCMS, visit buttercms.com.

About ButterCMS

ButterCMS is a leading provider of headless CMS solutions that make it simple and easy to create, manage, and scale dynamic content to websites, e-commerce storefronts and mobile apps across the globe. As a member of Tiugo Technologies' portfolio of brands, its API-first content management system is fast to deploy by developers, and a powerful and simple platform for marketers, making it easy for teams to collaborate and create engaging and personalized content at scale. To learn more about ButterCMS, visit buttercms.com.

